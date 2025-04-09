‘Close the Apex’: Dana White Gets Varied Suggestions as Worrying Signs of UFC’s Decline Take Center Stage

July 18, 2024; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship introduces Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum. The final day of the RNC featured a keynote address by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Mandatory Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY

Even a juggernaut like the UFC isn’t immune to a rough patch. While it’s still the top dog in MMA, there’s no denying that fan interest has dipped, and, reportedly, PPV numbers have suffered. Whether it’s the matchmaking, the lack of star power, or the never-ending stream of Apex cards with no crowd energy, fans are starting to voice their frustrations louder than ever.

According to fans, since their first deal with ESPN in 2018, the UFC has been piling on event after event without the ability to out stacked cards on display.

Its most stacked division (lightweight) is running on its last legs without a new generation of fighters taking a jump into stardom, and its heavyweight division is being held hostage by a champion (Jones) with two fights in almost five years.

On top of that, the UFC puts on Fight Nights almost every weekend, primarily headlined by either journeymen or low-ranked and unranked fighters who have only just made it to the UFC.

Fans are understandably mad and they are now offering up suggestions to the brass on how to make the promotion better.

“Close the Apex, stop booking uninteresting fight night main events, sign better heavyweights, close the Apex, improve scouting and stop just signing anyone, make it special to be in the UFC again, stop letting fighters hold up divisions, better PPV cards, close the Apex”, the Twitter post read.

There is definitely a common theme here. The Apex, which had served as a faithful shelter for the promotion during the COVID lockdown, seems to be worn out its novelty and goodwill.

– close the Apex

– stop booking uninteresting fight night main events

– sign better heavyweights

– close the Apex

– improve scouting and stop just signing anyone, make it special to be in the UFC again

– stop letting fighters hold up divisions

– better PPV cards

– close the Apex https://t.co/mNbxKFJIz6 — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) April 8, 2025

Many others in the comments also joined the chorus to complain about the heartless vacuum of energy.

“Closing the Apex would do wonders for the company, such a shame that theyre too lazy to do so”, commented a fan.

Another suggested a change in rule of the sport- one that former light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira had suggested after being dominated by Magomed Ankalaev and losing his title at UFC 313.

“Nah just one thing, get rid of fkg “control time” and force fighters to actually fight”, they recommended.

Now, these arguments might sound the doomsday alarm, but is the situation really that dire for the Dana White-led promotion?

The UFC continues on upward trajectory

When you take a look at the numbers, the UFC’s financial game has been on a steady upward trajectory despite a few bumps along the road.

In 2023, the organization pulled in about $1.292 billion, marking a solid 13% boost over the previous year—proof that even with challenges like legal issues and increased competition, the promotion continues to hold a monopoly over the market.

Come 2024, things got even better, with revenues jumping to roughly $1.406 billion. This isn’t just a marginal uptick; it’s the sign of a continuous upward trajectory that the promotion is cruising along right now.

Of course, the numbers don’t always speak for the future. The company will seemingly continue to make profits because it is the only real player in the MMA market.

Its competitors, like the PFL, have failed to even host regular events and fill in their arenas despite having signed multi-million dollar deals with former UFC champions like Francis Ngannou. So, in that regard, the UFC has done consistently well.

However, if reports are to be believed, its deal with ESPN has been on shaky ground since UFC 313. Firstly, the streaming platform threw up a glitch, making it inaccessible for subscribers to watch its Perereira – the promotion’s biggest star at the moment.

ESPN has also reportedly expressed its displeasure with the promotion because apparently the PPV numbers have been so down the drain that even fighters with PPV points in their contracts have found it difficult to make any dough off of it.