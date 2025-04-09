Dana White’s Son, Nina Marie Daniele, and Others Show Love to 9-Year-Old’s Epic UFC Birthday Party

A 9-year-old’s birthday recently has certainly drummed up some attention from some notable UFC big-wigs — including the boss man’s own son and fan-favorite, Nina-Marie Daniele.
Daniele, a massive voice in the mixed martial arts sphere, has brought her media and content game to the UFC in recent years. As for the boss’ son, Dana White III, he is an avid American football player and is considered a major prospect in the sport to boot. White had previously featured for the Toreros in an RS Freshman game against La Verne.
Acknowledging the young kid’s taste for the UFC, White III added, “Boom!” – in a comment that received 73 likes.
Commenting on the post, Daniele also wrote, “Awesome bday. Happy birthday!” Well, that certainly ought to make his day a lot better. After all, it’s not every day that the people from the UFC show up for your special day.
But that is exactly something Nina has managed to do- take the fighters to fans’ living rooms. Not literally, of course, but she has managed to portray a humane side to the gladiators of the octagon.
So, people might lay criticism on her for being silly or blame the ‘Nina-curse’ for fighters’ losing, the influencer has the backing from the big boss.
Dana White praises Nina-Drama’s media skills
Landing notable chats with the likes of Jon Jones, Alex Pereira, and other champions in the promotion, Daniele has been credited as the best of the best by White.
Recently asked for his opinion on Daniele’s content- which also heavily features Sean Strickland, White had some bold claims for her. “[She’s the] Jon Jones of media,” White commented on Instagram recently.
That’s a serious compliment coming from the UFC boss. Of course, Daniele often returns the favor as well.
Amid scrutiny over the anti-trust lawsuit involving the UFC, Daniele cheerled for White on social media.
“Dana White is the freaking BEST!” Daniele posted to her followers on X.
“Thank you for believing in my vision and always having my back! I know my content is not for everyone. But I do try my hardest to show a different side of UFC fighters!” she had said thanking the UFC boss.