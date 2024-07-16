Dana White Considers Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler 2024, but ‘No Plans’ Finalized

Conor McGregor recently replied to Michael Chandler on Twitter assuring that he had spoken to Dana White and the fight would take place in 2024. While, the Irishman hasn’t exactly been a man of his words lately, the UFC President has been considering a 2024 date!

The 54-year-old head of the UFC joined Pat McAfee for an interview on his show where he talked about how that fight needed to happen. And while he didn’t confirm a date, he appeared to have been considering it given how much fans and the ESPN want it.

“Yeah that’s a fight that needs to happen. You know we’ve been waiting for it, it’s an awesome fight, it’s a fun fight. And as of sitting here right here right now, I do not have a date for it or a plan or anything like that. Obviously, the fans, and ESPN would love for it to happen in 2024 but we will see what happens.”

“Obviously we all want the Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler fight to happen in 2024.. As of right now though I don’t have a date for it”@danawhite #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ESsV9DJhdT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 15, 2024



As things stand there are no concrete updates on McGregor’s injuries and the extent of it. When it was announced that McGregor suffered a fracture, the severity of it and the timeline for return have not been shared with anyone.

Therefore, fans and the media have had to speculate on when McGregor could return to action. Based on how the UFC fight card is shaping up for the rest of the year, one slot makes the most sense above others for McGregor’s return.

Madison Square Garden return for The Mystic Mac?

At this point in time, the UFC has only five PPV slots left to be filled from September to December 2024.

Out of these two, the only spots that make sense for McGregor are UFC 309 at the Madison Square Garden in New York and UFC 310 in Las Vegas at the end of the year.

There’s The Sphere for UFC 305 but it just seems too soon for a camp. Besides, its probably going to be hosting Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley for the bantamweight title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)



Now, Jon Jones was set to headline the PPV card at Madison Square Garden according to reports. However, recent legal troubles might make it difficult for Jones to headline the card.

Therefore based on how things pan out in the next few weeks, McGregor could either headline the Madison Square Garden card or the very last PPV of the year.