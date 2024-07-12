‘Dana White Doesn’t Understand’: Oscar De La Hoya Voices Concern Over UFC 305 Main Event Without Mexican Fighter

The UFC and Dana White are set to host a historic event at the Sphere later this year. This will be the organisations’ debut at the venue. The 54-year-old has stated that the event held on Mexican Independence day weekend will be tribute to the Mexican fighting spirit that White is a fan of. Unfortunately, Oscar De La Hoya believes White and his team are making a massive error in their approach to the fight.

De La Hoya has been in the fight promotion business for close to two-decades now.

During this time he has hosted several high profile events around Mexican independence day. Therefore, when asked what he made of White and the UFC hosting an event on Mexican Independence day weekend he said he was unaware if any Mexican fighters were actually fighting on the day.

“It is pretty strange to me you’re holding a Mexican independence weekend fight night for Mexicans but you have no Mexican main event. In order to sell that night, you must have a Mexican main event. That is probably what Dana White and the UFC don’t really understand.”

At this point in time, there is no confirmation on who the main event will be for the card.

However, rumors suggest that the UFC is looking at Conor McGregor to headline the PPV at The Sphere.

De La Hoya feels this is not the right way to celebrate Mexican Independence day and also suggested that since Canelo might be fighting on the same night, it will hurt the UFC’s business as well.

Needless to say, If McGregor is headlining the card, the UFC will be confident that ‘The Notorious’ will generate the numbers they’re aiming for.

Conor McGregor to deliver on Dana White’s promise?

The 54-year-old head of the UFC has stated that his organization will be hosting an event at the Sphere for the first and last time this year. White has stated on multiple occasions that once he is done with this event, all other events will look like a joke.

So, along with his team, White is currently putting together a card for the event.

According to reports, Conor McGregor is in serious consideration to be the main event. He recently pulled out of UFC 303 due to a broken toe.

But the Irishman has previously with great success headlined the UFC’s debut at another iconic venue in Madison Square Garden. And given the millions UFC and Dana White have already pumped into the venue, they can only hope that McGregor shows up and saves the day in time.