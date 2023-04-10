Israel Adesanya Channels Michael Jordan to Celebrate UFC 287 Triumph, Rejects LeBron James Comparison

The never-ending debate of who is the greatest of all time (GOAT) continues to be a hot topic among sports fans worldwide. From Soccer to Basketball, Tennis to Motorsports, the debate always takes center stage. Recently, Israel Adesanya, the new UFC middleweight champion, weighed in on the conversation by denying any comparison with LeBron James. Moreover, with his recent tweet, Adesanya made it clear that he is on his own path and that there is no need to compare him to anyone else.

UFC 287 was an action-packed event that saw the end of a bitter rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Adesanya, who lost his middleweight championship to Pereira in 2022 was determined to regain his title.

Moreover, in a thrilling Miami main event, Adesanya emerged victorious, and the fight was hailed as one of the best in recent history. However, what happened after the fight was even more dramatic and unexpected.

Furthermore, Adesanya took revenge against Pereira’s son, just like Michael Jordan famously did in his own sport. The post-fight antics were a clear indication of the intensity of the rivalry between Adesanya and Pereira.

“…and I took that personally.” – Michael Jordan. https://t.co/jKwUlk1Fib — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 9, 2023

Adesanya brought out the Michael Jordan in him!

Israel Adesanya, the new UFC middleweight champion, achieved a major victory against his fierce rival Alex Pereira. This marked the first time Adesanya had beaten the Brazilian fighter, but it was more than just a win for him. In their kickboxing days, Pereira’s son had mocked Adesanya, and the new champion had not forgotten.

During the fight, Pereira’s son entered the ring and fell down on the ground, mocking Adesanya once again. This sparked a personal reaction from the new champion, who took it as a reference to the incident in their kickboxing days.

As Adesanya knocked out Pereira at UFC 287, he pointed out Pereira’s son and then fell to the ground in true Michael Jordan style. The post-fight antics made it clear that there was genuine animosity between the two fighters.

Israel Adesanya rejects LeBron James comparison

A recent tweet by SportsCenter had Israel Adesanya’s face photoshopped onto LeBron James, hushing the fans in his full kit. While some fans found it amusing, Adesanya himself was not impressed.

In response to the tweet, Adesanya made it clear that he does not want anyone to compare him with anyone else. In his own words, he is “Me”, and his unique story and hard work have led him to his success. What’s more, in true Michael Jordan style he took his revenge on Adesanya’s son.

He said, “I’m not “him”…I AM ME!!!”