Gilbert Burns’ Moniker Explained: How UFC Star’s Childhood Earned Him the Name ‘Durinho’

Jan 21, 2023; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Gilbert Burns (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Neil Magny (blue gloves) during UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason da Silva-Imagn Images

Gilbert Burns, who returns in another headliner this weekend at UFC Vegas 106, will take on surging promotional prospect Michael Morales in a bid to end the Ecuadorian finisher’s unbeaten run in the organization.

And to boot, the former title chaser will look to snap an Octagon-worst three-fight losing run for him in the main event return.

However, referred to simply as ‘Durinho’ Burns during a lot of his professional career, particularly in the Octagon, the story of the Niteroi native’s nickname is quite humorous. Let’s delve into the meaning of the fan-favorite veteran’s infamous nickname.

Why is Gilbert Burns called ‘Durinho’?

Simply put, in his native Brazil, ‘Durinho’ translates from Portuguese to English as ‘tiny tough guy’ — a nod to the veteran’s small yet bulky structure and physique.

And the story behind it comes from his close training partner, Vitor Ribeiro. Referring to Burns’ elder sibling as ‘Todo-Duro,’ which translates to ‘Hardman,’ Gilbert Burns’ smaller size compared to his brother saw him nicknamed ‘Durinho’ by his training partners and teammates.

While ‘Durinho’ suggests Burns is quite minute in stature, the tricky Brazilian veteran has utilized that smaller frame, yet monstrous power, to his advantage at welterweight.

But early in his Octagon run, it was clear to see that Burns was way too big to fight comfortably at his former lightweight limit.

Burns’ success in the UFC

Still boasting the number eight rank at welterweight, Burns once surged through the ranks at the lightweight limit early in his Octagon tenure.

Featuring in notable wins over the likes of Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Alex Oliveira, and Christos Giagos, Burns came unstuck in some bigger-name matchups.

Burns dropped defeats to both Dan Hooker and compatriot Michel Prazeres, marking the beginning of his welterweight title run in 2019.

Embarking on a stunning four-fight winning spree en route to his first venture to the divisional crown, Burns racked up some notable victories. Namely, besting the likes of Gunnar Nelson, fellow grappling ace Demian Maia, and even former dominant champion Tyron Woodley, Burns was unmoved at 170 lbs.

That’s until he met with former Kill Cliff FC training partner Kamaru Usman. Involved in a high-profile title fight with the Auchi veteran, Burns almost caused a massive upset win. Dropping the defending champion in the first round, Burns ultimately succumbed to strikes in a third-round barrage from the gold holder.

Burns’ massive return at UFC Vegas 106

Now perceived as a welterweight gatekeeper of sorts, Burns faces a big test this weekend. Attempting to prevent another loss—his fourth on the trot—the Brazilian welcomes another South American force to action.

Ahead of taking on Dana White’s Contender Series product, Morales, Burns had slumped to a recent knockout loss to new champion Jack Della Maddalena.

He also endured blemishes against ex-champion Belal Muhammad and, last time out, current number one contender Sean Brady.

As a result, Burns will be keen to halt his losing streak by snapping the 17-fight unbeaten streak of an in-form Morales.