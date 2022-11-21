Conor McGregor Portrays Himself as the ‘Mad Irish Baby’ of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Lee

Conor McGregor, the former UFC dual-weight champion, is inarguably one of the greatest combat sports artists in the world. However, the Irish star hasn’t competed inside the UFC for over a year after his leg injury.

But this isn’t stopping ‘The Notorious’ from entertaining his fans. The former lightweight champion is very active on social media and frequently interacts with his fans by posting his personal and professional stuff.

What did Conor McGregor post about Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Lee?

‘The Notorious’ is currently inactive in the UFC after an injury he suffered in 2021. He has fully recovered and returned to training. McGregor often posts pictures and videos from his training for the fans.

The Irishman recently shared a picture of himself cycling and wrote in the caption, “If @schwarzenegger and @brucelee had a mad Irish baby.” The former lightweight champion has gained significant mass during his recovery period. He looks bigger than his usual weight in the pictures.

McGregor has admitted his love for the God of mixed martial arts, Bruce Lee, in several of his interviews. Also, the UFC star is a huge fan of the bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger. They have met on multiple occasions and have shown mutual respect for each other. Thus, McGregor’s caption makes sense.

‘The Notorious’ clapped back at an old rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are the most vicious rivals in the combat world, who clashed once in the UFC in 2018. The fight ended with Nurmagomedov emerging as the winner at UFC 229.

However, the rivalry continued. Recently the Russian MMA legend took a subtle dig at McGregor by using the latter’s iconic line. In response, ‘The Notorious’ took a dig at Nurmagomedov and demanded a rematch. However, he later deleted the tweet.

