Dana White Dubs 9-Year-Old Rowdy Ryan ‘Future BMF’ After He Impressed UFC Boss With a Strong Message at UFC 300

An ambitious 9-year-old has taken the internet by storm and caught the attention of Dana White. This kid goes by the name of Rowdy Ryan and he is not just any regular kid on the block. He has an active social media presence of over 170,000 followers and is an aspiring fighter.

At UFC 300, Rowdy Ryan stood in front of T-Moblie Arena and sent a stern message to Dana White. In the video posted on his Instagram, he promised that he will headline a massive card in the UFC by the time he was 18. Ryan said,

“Dana, you see those fighters up there? Mark my word I will be up there by the time I am 18.”

This video made rounds online in the MMA world. Subsequently, it caught the attention of the CEO of the UFC, Dana White. White immediately responded to the video in good spirits and loved the little one’s confidence. On his Instagram story, he reposted the video and said,

“Future #BMF Champ”

It is moments like this that make White such a likable personality. White also wanted him to become the BMF champion, and that is because he values this belt a lot.

Dana White on the BMF Belt

The BMF belt is one of a kind and only came to fruition back in 2019. Post UFC 300, White recalled why he made the belt in the first place. He opined that the title was designed to reward match-ups that were beyond the regular title bouts and would prove to be a spectacle for the fans. Reflecting on it, the UFC Head Honcho said,

“When we created the BMF, tonight totally embodied what that belt was built for. And there should be a picture of that fight in the f****** dictionary when you look up BMF. It was incredible.”

At UFC 300, that endeavor lived up to the expectations given the performance Justin Gaethjhe and Max Holloway put up. Even after ending up with a broken nose in the first round, Gaethje refused to give up. Not only did he last the full five rounds, he also engaged in a last-minute mayhem with the current BMF champ. Holloway, on the other hand, delivered a thunderous KO to Gaethje, to cement the fight as the best of the night.