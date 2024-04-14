“Ilia Topuria’s Worst Nightmare”: Max Holloway Breaks Justin Gaethje’s Nose, Calls Out Islam Makhachev and Demands $600K Bonus, Fans React

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway put on a show at UFC 300. The pair took each other on, with the BMF title on the line. Gaethje, the current champion, had an eventful start to the fight as a spinning kick hit broke his nose and complicated his breathing for the rest of the fight. Another thing bothering the champion was a couple of unintentional eye pokes in each eye from Holloway. Despite the problems, the fight did not disappoint.

Advertisement

Max Holloway looked fresh even in the third round, as he landed a number of punches to stun Gaethje. The BMF champion’s nose was seen bleeding profusely throughout the bout. However, ‘Blessed’ came up with one of the most clutch moments in his career towards the fag end of the bout. With just 2 seconds left, Holloway delivered a thunderous punch to knock Gaethje out cold, while the crowd was left stunned.

Following the fight, he went on to ask Dana White to sign the $600,000 cheque for the fight of the night and the performance bonus. Reacting to the spectacle, one fan warned Ilia Topuria by saying,

Advertisement

“@Topuriailia YOU CAN RUN BUT YOU CAN’T HIDE! @BlessedMMA coming for that belt! #UFC300”

One user stated that Ilia Topuria was shaken after watching the fight. The post read,

“Ilia Topuria looked shook #UFC300”

Advertisement

Another opined that ‘El Matador’ did not want any part of Max Holloway by commenting,

“Ilia Topuria looked like he wants no part of Max “

One fan called Holloway Topuria’s worst nightmare. The post read,

“Max Holloway would be Ilia Topuria’s worst nightmare”

Yet another user put forward an opinion that said,

“He’s scared as f*ck”

Following the incredible match, UFC Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones commented on Holloway’s performance, saying,

“Enjoy that 300K Max #UFC300”

More fans reacted to Holloway’s call out to Ilia Topuria as they said,

Following the fight, Max Holloway looked confident enough to aim for a two-division title shot. He called out Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria while stating that both the champions were next in line for ‘Blessed’.

Max Holloway calls out Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria after knocking out Justin Gaethje

Max Holloway looked like a man on a mission against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. The newly crowned BMF champion thoroughly deserves title, especially after tonight’s performance. During his octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Holloway revealed his plans going forward. He said,

“There’s an El Mataodor, he’s running away from the bull at 145 tell him to sign the damn contract….Or even Islam, Islam is famous for defending against 45ers right? I’m him, I’m right here.”

Ilia Topuria was watching the fight live, but had no reaction to the call-out. He looked away from the camera and did not respond to Max Holloway. With both champions looking for their next fight, it will be interesting to see what Dana White and the UFC sets up next.