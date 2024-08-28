Dana White Hopes to Get UFC Champ Dricus Du Plessis to Fight in South Africa

Dana White wants to see Dricus Du Plessis fight in South Africa next. Ahead of UFC 305, White had made it clear that if Du Plessis retains his title, they will look to make him fight in his home country. And now that he has successfully done so, the UFC president hopes DDP is the star on whose back the company can host their first event on the continent.

In a recent press conference for Dana White’s Contender Series, a reporter asked White what his plans for Du Plessis were now that he has defended his title against a former champion. White simply said:

“No, yeah I’d like to fight him in South Africa”

While DDP seemingly waits for Sean Strickland and the winner of Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev, the UFC President wants to make the champ wait till they can figure out a fight in South Africa.

However, this is not how the Strickland sees the fight taking place.

Yes, in all probability, Sean Strickland will be the man to challenge for the title next and the American does not want to fight in South Africa.

Strickland is being annoying! Again!

Sean Strickland is very adamant about fighting in the United States as bald eagle personified man with daddy issues doesn’t see himself fighting in Africa.

Strickland recently went on another incoherent rant on Twitter where he used … a lot more than fullstops.

Unfortunately, that didn’t help him make much sense either as he just claimed what the ‘Dutch man’ AKA DDP was trying to do and simply declined to fight in Africa. ‘

He then went on to call out Dana White and said that he was next in line as they were bringing ‘it’ back to America for the belt to stay there.

“We will be fighting in the land of the free… You’re not ducking me Dutch man……… I know you’re going to try…. it’s not happening…..Dana white ‘you’re next in line’ Were bringing it back to America and the belt is staying back in America!”

Now that has all the right patriotic keywords but it just seems like he’s browbeating White into changing the whole company’s plan for having a mega event in the rainbow nation.

Now, whether Strickland travels to South Africa is up to him since DDP is perfectly happy and believes Robert Whittaker deserves the title shot anyway.