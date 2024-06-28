mobile app bar

‘Dana White Looks Intimated’: Fans Scrutinize UFC Boss’ Awkward Encounter with Alex Pereira

Allan Binoy
Published

Alex Pereira, Dana White
Credit: USA TODAY Sports

First Turki Alalshikh, and now Alex Pereira, it seems Dana White can’t catch a break. After trolling White for his reaction when Alalshikh held his hand, UFC fans are now making fun of the UFC President for looking intimidated while filming a video with ‘Poatan’.

Backstage at the UFC 303 press conference, the Brazilian was filming a video with White, making his signature ‘Chama No Chama’ line. However, fans in the comments section focused on something entirely different.

One fan spoke about how Dana White looked intimidated by the 6’4 UFC light heavyweight champion,

“Dana actually looks intimated by him.”

Another fan pointed out that when ‘Poatan’ put his hand on White’s shoulder, he looked terrified,

“Lmao Dana looks terrified when Poatan put his hand on his shoulder”

This fan pointed out how awkward the interaction between the pair was, which could be because Alex Pereira does not know to converse in English,

“Dana hella awkward”

One fan revealed what was probably going on through Dana White’s mind during his interaction with Alex Pereira,

“Dana: please don’t kill me”

Another fan believed the UFC President looked star-struck when he was filming the video with the Brazilian,

“Dana looks star struck lol”

Meanwhile, ahead of their UFC 303 fight, Jiri Prochazka a strange request to Alex Pereira. The Czech fighter believes ‘Poatan’ uses the help of spirits to win fights.

Alex Pereira responds to Jiri Prochazka’s request to fight without the help of spirits

Jiri Prochazka recently claimed that his opponent, Alex Pereira, channels spirits into his body and uses their strength to win fights. In fact, he even asked the Brazilian to let go of this habit during their UFC 303 fight. However, Pereira had a witty reply to this as, during an interview with Lynch On Sports, the 36-year-old addressed Prochazka’s comments, saying,

“Everybody has their own spirits. We’re not only made of flesh and bone. I have found mine. If he did not find his, or if he doesn’t believe, it’s not my fault.”

According to Jiri Prochazka, ‘Poatan’ uses the help of a shaman to get spiritual help ahead of their fight. However, Pereira spoke about how he found his spirituality and claimed it is not his fault if Prochazka doesn’t have his own shaman or doesn’t believe in spirituality.

