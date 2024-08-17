Dana White Once Again Names Jon Jones No. 1 Pound-for-Pound as His Topps Card Becomes the Most Valuable

Dana White is not one to crumble under pressure just because the fans are trolling him. For a few months now, the UFC president has been adamant about the UFC P4P rankings. Jon Jones lost his #1 spot to Islam Makhachev and White was not happy about it. He believes Jones is the best fighter to ever step into an octagon and as long as he is active, the P4P rankings shouldn’t even be a debate.

Although fans have kept trolling White mercilessly, the 55-year-old refuses to rethink his opinion. In fact, in a recent Instagram post, White was seen securing a Jon Jones Topps collectible card before saying,

“All you little f*cking cry babies out there, Jon Jones, okay. Jon Jones, P4P #1 fighter in the world.”

White is the kind of person who refuses to let trolls get to him. Instead, he uses them as fuel and makes it a point to double down on his opinion just to irk them further.

Interestingly, this isn’t the only thing the UFC president is getting trolled for either. His old friend Bob Menery recently trolled him for claiming Power Slap could become bigger than the UFC.

Menery berates White for claiming Power Slap will overshadow the UFC

Bob Menery and Dana White have a chequered past. The pair do not always see eye to eye and have often engaged in a public beef. That’s exactly what happened during the latest Nelk Boys podcast episode. White claimed Power Slap would get bigger than the UFC and Menery was not having it, as he said,

“No f*cking chance…I watch match one and it’s the same, I watch match two and it’s the same….Somebody get’s slapped in the face and they’re done. That’s it.”

The pair then veered away from the topic and started going at each other instead. This was the dynamic for the entire podcast as Kyle from Nelk Boys was reduced to a mere spectator. Menery is like White, he speaks his mind and does not care for what people think. Which is why he butts heads with the UFC president so often.