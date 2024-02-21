Dana White Picks Jon Jones as ‘GOAT’ Against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Lays Major Difference Between ‘Bones’ and Muhammad Ali

Jon Jones is a name that is always in talks for the Greatest Of All Time debate. The sport of Mixed Martial Arts has never seen anything like the unbeaten UFC fighter. Jones has done it all and is still fighting to this day. He became the youngest UFC champion, wiped out the entire light-heavyweight division, and remained undefeated. UFC president Dana White compared Jones to Muhammad Ali, in terms of greatness in a recent podcast on YouTube and also chose him over Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dana White considers Jon Jones to be the greatest UFC fighter of all time. The UFC president has made his stance very clear on the Games with Names YouTube channel. In a recent podcast with Julian Edelman, Dana White spoke about why ‘Bones’ is the greatest of all time:

“The greatest of all time is Jon Jones…. Take three years off. Ali never looked the same after three years. He took three years off. Jon Jones went in and made Ciryl Gane look like he’d never fought in his life.”

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 34:21 onwards):

Comparing Jones to Ali, the UFC boss spoke about how both took three years off but came back as two different fighters. Ali was not the same when he came back, but Jones was still at his dominant best. Jon Jones’ next fight will not be at UFC 300, despite him getting the call-up for it.

Jon Jones reveals why he declined UFC 300 main event offer

UFC 300 will take place later this year, and it will mark a historic moment for the company. So naturally, the card for the event is stacked with super fights.

Jon Jones is currently in Australia, and in a recent interview he revealed that the UFC offered him the main event but he had to decline the offer:

“I got a call from Hunter Campbell, one of the head lawyers of the UFC. He said….if there’s any chance you’re feeling upto it, it’d be awesome news for the community that you’re coming back and headlining one of the biggest events ever.”

Take a look at the video:

Although he was honored by the offer, he could not accept it because he did not think he would be ready. Jones spoke about how he only has a few fights left in the UFC and he wants to give those fights his all.