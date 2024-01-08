Dana White UFC 300 Announcement: Charles Oliveira Not Fighting for the Title, Dustin Poirier Set to Return at UFC 299

It’s been some time since fight fans heard any fight news from the UFC President, Dana White. However, now, after 78 hours of fasting as promised, White has shared the first and exciting fight news announcement of this year. It is about UFC 299, where we’ll see Dustin Poirier take on Saint Denis, and Charles Oliveira will be fighting against Arman Tsarukyan on the historic UFC 300 card.

Advertisement

Recently, Dana White returned from a well-deserved vacation ahead of the UFC’s start this year. He made a significant announcement by sharing details about UFC 299 and 300 on social media. Announcing the fight he stated,

“What’s up guys I just got back from vacation. Two fights announcement for you. First, the co-main event in Miami, March 9, UFC 299 will be number 3 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier versus twelve ranked Benoit Saint Denis…Next for UFC 300, No.1 ranked lightweight Charles Oliveira is taking on number 4 ranked Arman Tsarukyan in a no.1 contender fight.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1744222146673750018?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

White mentioned that as Saint Denis, who is currently on a 5-fight winning streak, claims to be the new BMF of the UFC. Denis has secured all his victories before the 3rd round in the MMA-promotion. So, now he’ll have the chance to prove it against Dustin Poirier, known for his relentless style in the octagon. At UFC 299, both fighters agreed to a five-round bout to settle the matter as a Co-main event bout.

Meanwhile, Oliveira was supposed to fight Islam Makhachev for the lightweight championship. But the current LW champion is still recovering from an injury. So now, Oliveira has to fight against Tsarukyan, and the winner will face Makhachev when he returns. Indeed, both fights look like bangers, and the already stacked card gained more weight. It looks like fight fans are set for a blast. Meanwhile, talking about the Oliveira vs Makhachev fight, the UFC veteran already suggested that they won’t fight but for different reasons.

Ahead of Dana White announcement UFC Veteran Predicted about Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev not happening

Recently, Chael Sonnen asserted that Makhachev and Oliveira are uninterested in a rematch. According to Sonnen, both fighters have indirectly communicated this to him. As per the UFC analyst they have also urged him to share the message publicly. However, the UFC veteran suggests there might be someone behind the scenes eager to see Makhachev and Oliveira face off again.

“So there is somebody very powerful that resides in the Middle East that believes Islam and Charles should fight. And they requested that fight. And now Charles got a message to me and he didn’t do it like calling or texting but he went on something that he knew I would see. He went on something called Twitter and he said ’”I don’t want to fight Islam Makhachev’.”

Advertisement

Likewise, in a conversation with a Russian media house, Sonnen mentioned that Islam Makhachev expressed he doesn’t want to fight Oliveira. Meanwhile, seeing White’s statement, it seems they were initially set to fight. But an injury compelled them to postpone the matchup. The recent update from Dana White has excited the MMA-fans with the match announcement.