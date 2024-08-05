“Dangerous Striker”: Tom Aspinall Picks Strongest Between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev

The Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev comparisons are endless. Both fighters come from the same camp and trained under Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez, so to the naked eye, there’s very little to separate them. Well, interim heavyweight champion now, Tom Aspinall has joined in on the debate and he actually has an answer to who would win that hypothetical fight.

Everything that Makhachev knows, he’s learned from ‘The Eagle’ and his father. So naturally, one would think that Nurmagomedov should win this one, but the Brit begs to differ.

Many consider Nurmagomedov to be the GOAT of MMA due to his sheer dominance. The fact that he retired at the peak of his powers, while unbeaten, and champion, adds to his legend.

However, in a recent interview on YouTube, Carl Froch asked the UFC interim heavyweight champion the same question and Aspinall credited Makhachev to be the better striker and take the win based on that particular advantage.

“I actually think Islam might take it, I think he’s a bit of a better striker, I think he’s a more dangerous striker. I think grappling wise they’re very similar, I reckon Islam might take that”

⚡️Tom Aspinall thinks Islam Makhachev would beat Khabib Nurmagomedov if they were ever to fight “I actually think Islam might take it, I think he’s a bit of a better striker, I think he’s a more dangerous striker. I think grappling wise they’re very similar, I reckon Islam… pic.twitter.com/063qk4Efhi — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 4, 2024

But that’s not the fight Aspinall is actually actively thinking about. The heavyweight will be keeping a keen eye on the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic title fight. In fact, he’s gone on and declared his candidacy for something even more urgent

Aspinall now backup fighter for Jones vs. Miocic

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, the UFC interim heavyweight champion confirmed the news and talked about a scenario where one of them pulled out of the fight, even with an hour’s notice!

“If one of them pulls out, you better believe I’m in. On an hours notice if I need to…I’ll wipe out both of them guys in one night if I need to.”

Tom Aspinall confirms that he will be the backup for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic “If one of them pulls out, you better believe I’m in. On an hours notice if I need to… I’ll wipe out both of them guys in one night if I need to.” @SkySports #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/IbGtPoWVwC — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 2, 2024

Aspinall went on to talk about how he is the one that deserves the title shot and if either of them were to pull out it would play in his favor. And there’s very little to argue here. Jones hasn’t fought since winning the title a year ago. Aspinall, in his absence has not only won the title but also defended it, moving the division forward.

To him, it doesn’t matter who he’s going to face, all he wants to do is win his undisputed title and bring it back to the UK.