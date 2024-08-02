“Pathetic”: Alexander Volkanovski Wants to Confront Belal Muhammad as Feud Escalates

There’s a new beef in the UFC, and from the most unexpected pair. Belal Muhammad has been taking shots at the former UFC bantamweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski. The pair are two divisions apart and possibly would never fight each other in the octagon. However, that hasn’t stopped either from threatening to beat each other up.

It all started off when ‘Remember the Name’ made fun of Volkanovski’s reaction to him winning the fight.

The former champ was in attendance at UFC 304 and he had picked Leon Edwards to win. So when he saw the referee raising Muhammad’s hand, he was not too amused.

Since then, the trash-talking has evolved, with ‘Bully B’ even calling him out in a recent podcast episode saying that he would smack the crap out of the Australian fighter.

Volkanovski, if course, isn’t backing down.

“You still mad because I accidentally missed your call…pathetic! Say “shut up, I’ll smack the shit out of you” to my face and see what happens.”

Belal Muhammad and Alex Volkanovski had a few word for each other… pic.twitter.com/0GmIqTAQFi — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) August 1, 2024

It will be interesting to see if this trash-talking ever culminates into a fight between the pair. But it seems as though ‘Bully’ is calling everyone out after becoming champion.

Belal calls out Kamaru Usman and Demetrious Johnson

Belal wants all the smoke from everyone. The UFC champion is now clapping back at all the people who counted him out and thought he would lose.

In a recent podcast episode alongside Jason Anik, he spoke about the experts who predicted he would lose to Edwards,

“All these so-called experts, even these fighters. You have Demetrious Johnson thinking that he’s a great analyst, he sucks. [Kamaru] Usman sucks at analyzing stuff.”

Belal Muhammad goes IN on Demetrious Johnson and Kamaru Usman “All these so-called experts, even these fighters. You have Demetrious Johnson thinking that he’s a great analyst, he sucks. [Kamaru] Usman sucks at analyzing stuff.” @remembertheshow #UFC304 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/mVlb86GSMx — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 1, 2024

Both Usman and Johnson had picked him to lose, so naturally he would want to show them that he proved them wrong. However, it did come off as disrespectful and one of them is still an active fighter in his division. As a matter of fact Kamaru Usman is the most acclaimed welterweight champion the UFC has ever had.

So, maybe Belal just needs to ease up a bit, it’s true he had been wrongfully denied the opportunity for a title shot for years but now he’s the champion and that old chip on his shoulder should begin to fall off.