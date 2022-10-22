“I Drink Bottles the Size of You”: Conor McGregor’s Close Acquaintance Brutally Rips Hasbulla Magomedov in Instagram Chats

Conor McGregor’s close acquaintance mocked Hasbulla Magomedov viciously in Instagram DMs before sharing a screenshot on social media.

Hasbulla Magomedov, a well-known figure in the MMA world, and former champion Conor McGregor recently engaged in a Twitter argument that gave rise to a new rivalry in the town. The Irishman left no chance in making fun of the 19-year-old.

Now it appears that Dillion Danis, a professional mixed martial artist, and McGregor’s old training partner, has joined him in mocking the Russian internet star.

What did Dillion Danis say about Hasbulla Magomedov?

The 29-year-old mixed martial artist hailing from a wrestling background competes in Bellator MMA. He has a 2-0 professional fighting record under his name. However, he has been out of action for almost three years after knee surgery.

However, this hasn’t kept him away from calling out his rival, or McGregor’s rival, in this case. Danis has previously taken a shot at the Russian teenager. However, this time he did it privately and made it public later.

it’s on sight Hasbulla pic.twitter.com/vncnBl72WD — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 21, 2022

In the chats, Magomedov said, “you still call yourself an athlete, you can’t even deal with cops. You are weak because you drink alcohol.” The Russian star was referring to Danis’ old arrest.

ALSO READ: When Islam Makhachev Wiped Al Iaquinta’s Face After His Defeat Instead of Celebrating With Khabib Nurmagomedov

In response, the Bellator fighter said, “I’m alcohol-fueled kid. I drink bottles the size of you.”

Hasbulla Magomedov will be at UFC 280

The Russian Instagram celebrity has made a name for himself in the UFC community with his call-out videos for elite fighters. The 19-year-old also shares a close relationship with UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov and lightweight title contender Islam Makhachev.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc)

Moreover, Magomedov has now signed a multi-year PR deal with UFC. Hence, he will attend future events. Tonight the 19-year-old will be present at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi to support his friend Islam Makhachev. The Dagestan fighter will fight for the lightweight gold against former champion Charles Oliveira in the main event.

ALSO READ: Did Islam Makhachev Ever Get Caught for Doping? – 6 Important Facts About Islam Makhachev Every UFC Fan Should Know

Are you guys excited to see Hasbulla Magomedov at UFC 280? What are your thoughts on his chats with Dillion Danis?