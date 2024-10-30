mobile app bar

Daniel Cormier Believes Dana White Doesn’t Release Tony Ferguson to Prevent Him from Fighting Outside the UFC

Kevin Binoy
Published

Dec 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Tony Ferguson (red gloves) fights Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Tony Ferguson was once a top contender in the UFC’s lightweight division, but after a tough streak of eight consecutive losses, fans have been wondering why UFC President Dana White hasn’t released him, especially after Ferguson briefly retired following his last fight. Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier believes it is because White doesn’t want him to fight anywhere else. 

Cormier believes that White wants Ferguson to retire in the UFC but if he let the man go, Ferguson would just join somewhere else. 

“Dana White wants Tony Ferguson to retire. I think we’re all in agreement there. Tony needs to be done.”

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren, who had joined him for a chat about the state of affairs in MMA, chimed in and said that while Ferguson was done within the UFC, he was still a big name and could join another promotion for less money. 

“I think Dana does not want to cut him because Dana know that he actually still has a big name and could demand money otherwise. He will go fight somewhere else for sure.”

 

With Ferguson not prepared to quit, the only viable solution to this problem then becomes appropriate matchmaking. Both Askren and DC believe that Ferguson could be protected to a certain degree with matchups.  

But did someone talk to Tony about what he needs, not wants? Because that man wants to keep fighting, till the wheels fall off, even when they are already falling off!

‘El Cucuy’ targeting early 2025 return 

Tony Ferguson has made it clear—he’s not going anywhere. After dropping his eighth straight fight at UFC on ABC 7 in August, Ferguson seemed to consider retirement, even leaving a glove in the octagon.

But he quickly walked it back, saying he was still ready to fight. Despite White strongly suggesting that he’d like to see Ferguson hang up the gloves, ‘El Cucuy’ says he feels good and plans to return hard, possibly in January or February.

I left half a f*cking glove in there and got it back, so I’ve got both pairs of gloves,” he told Demetrious Johnson on YouTube.

“I’m 40, but I’m still able to compete.”

Ferguson has now started training with David Goggins and is also looking to work with other top coaches, including Firas Zahabi, who trained UFC legend Georges St-Pierre. For him, finding the right guidance is key to getting back in the win column. 

