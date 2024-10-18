Daniel Cormier Believes Francis Ngannou Wouldn’t Have Returned to MMA If He Had Defeated Anthony Joshua

Daniel Cormier has an interesting take regarding why former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou returned to MMA. Following his departure from the UFC, ‘The Predator’ did something he always had his mind on, he transitioned to boxing. But it’s the loss to Anthony Joshua, that DC believes prompted a swift return to the fighting cages.

In just his first professional boxing fight, Ngannou took on the former Unified Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. Although he lost the fight, he put on a very impressive performance, so much so that most fans believed he was robbed.

However, his second fight didn’t fare that well as he lost to Anthony Joshua. This, according to Daniel Cormier, was the turning point for the Cameroonian.

In a recent episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy Show on YouTube, ‘DC’ spoke about his concerns for Ngannou ahead of his PFL debut,

“I don’t really know that he wants to do this anymore…..He chose boxing and if it hadn’t gone the way that it went with Anthony Joshua, he might still be boxing, that’s my concern.”

That is a concern for ‘DC’ because Ngannou has already proved his mettle in MMA but a disinterested fighter can not do much when the bell rings no matter how hard they try.

That said, for now though ‘The Predator‘ is focused on his next opponent and has called him the biggest challenge of his career.

Ngannou’s ‘biggest challenge’ in Ferreira

Ngannou will be taking on the former PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira, who actually makes the Cameroonian dwarf in comparison.

So, the size, strength, and reach of the Brazilian could pose problems for Ngannou. In a recent press conference, he even emphasized how being 6 ft 8, Fereira would be a real pain for him to deal with.

“The challenge that is ahead of me is the biggest. I’m gonna be having a 6 foot 8 guy across the octagon that I’m going to take out so he’s the biggest challenge so far.”

Aptly named, The Battle of The Giants, this fight promises to bring fireworks with both fighters possessing one-punch KO power. Besides, Ngannou loyalists will be tuning in to watch the return of their hero in MMA. UFC fans will also tune in to see how their former champion fares after such a long time.

For Ngannou though, this is a lot more personal as this fight actualized only a few months after the death of his son, Kobe. The former UFC champion has since asserted that he is fighting in the memory of his son, and that makes him so much more dangerous!