Fighting Jon Jones or Francis Ngannou Wouldn’t Be Fun! World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall Gets Brutally Honest After Wild 2v1 MMA Fight

Whether it’s deadlifting half a ton or winning the title of World’s Strongest Man, Eddie Hall wants a piece of everything. But recently, he’s added a whole new twist to his resume: fighter. However, he’s happy to let everyone know there are limitations to his ambitions.

Despite manhandling two men at once, Hall is aware of his own limitations, especially if the opponents enforcing those boundaries on his story are heavyweight giants, Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou.

After trading blows in a high-profile boxing match with Hafthor Bjornsson back in 2022, Hall’s journey into combat sports has only gotten more intense. Last year, he shocked fight fans with a chaotic 2-on-1 MMA spectacle that went viral for all the right (and weird) reasons.

Last week, he made his official MMA debut—no gimmicks this time—by flattening legend Mariusz Pudzianowski in just half a minute. anytime soon. But in a conversation with Michael Bisping, Hall dove deeper into what his plans are for a future in the sport.

“That’s the main thing, having fun. I sort of hand-picked this fight a year ago. The second you don’t want to get in the ring with someone is the time you really should not be fighting,” he told Bisping.

If I was going to be fighting Francis Ngannou or Jon Jones, that would be like ‘what the f**k am I doing? What life choices have I made? That would not have been fun for me,” the strongman noted.

However, Hall also claims to have entertained the thought of fighting Ngannou, even though he admits “it scares the living shit out” of him.

“I’m 99% certain he will beat me. But it’s that one percent. That one percent. And I’ve got that one percent. Having that power, you’ve only got to land one shot and you’ve got it,” Hall had said on his YouTube channel, after revealing that Misfits have been in conversation with him.

However, as of right now, the strongman has a far more entertaining plan, and it looks eerily like a WWE match in an MMA setting.

Hall aiming for a wild 2 vs 4 fight

A potential showdown between Hall and Ngannou has really fired up fans’ imaginations, so much so that even KSW CEO Martin Lewandowski pitched the idea before Hall’s bout with Pudzianowski.

But as he told Bisping, it’s probably not a fun idea to entertain!

Hall knows he’s not the favorite in that matchup, but as he puts it, if the payday’s right, he’s game. For him, it’s all about securing his family’s future, and he’s willing to roll the dice—as long as he walks away in one piece.

With Ngannou currently dealing with personal tragedy back home in Cameroon, that fight might be on hold. But he’s already cooking up new ideas—like teaming up with Pudzianowski for a 2-vs-4 scrap.

Two World’s Strongest Men versus four trained fighters? Wouldn’t that be something to watch? It is rather refreshing to see Hall position himself in tune with the reality of his situation in combat sports.

Instead of advertising himself as a serious fighter, Hall is setting himself up as n entertainer, who’s happy to take the big money fights when the occasion calls for it.