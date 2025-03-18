NFL Legend Ridicules PFL for Paying Francis Ngannou and Jake Paul Says It Didn’t Move the Needle

Trying to compete with the UFC is no easy task. The promotion has been the driving force behind MMA’s rise, dominating the sport in terms of revenue, global reach, and brand recognition. So, how does a competitor even begin to close the gap?

The PFL’s strategy has been to sign high-profile names like former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and social media sensation-turned-fighter Jake Paul, hoping their star power would bring attention to the brand, something former NFL star Shawne Merriman doesn’t think has paid off.

Merriman, in an interview with RJ Clifford, criticized these signings saying, “You’re signing Francis Ngannou who is probably not going to do a whole lot for you. You’re giving Jake Paul all this money, it is probably not going to do a lot for you.”

Talking further about the YouTuber-turned-boxer, Merriman said, “In fact, he just came out a few weeks ago and said how the sport of MMA sucks. How are you making that the face? Every move that the PFL has made just has not made a whole lot of sense. It’s just not truthful.”

Back in 2023, Ngannou, the UFC heavyweight champion at the time secured a groundbreaking deal that included not just competitive bouts but also equity in PFL Africa and a role on the global advisory board.

Similarly, Jake, known for his boxing and social media influence, joined the PFL’s Super Fight division, bringing his massive following and promotional prowess to the organization.

However, thus far, the younger Paul brother has not fought even once in the PFL and Ngannou has fought only once with his deal set to expire at the end of this year.

Merriman also went on to bash the promotion and its head Donn Davis for not being truthful to the fans and not being a fight guy himself.

Merriman calls out PFL lies

Merriman isn’t buying into the PFL’s claim that they’re the “co-leaders” of MMA, calling out what he sees as exaggerations about the promotion’s success.

“It’s just not truthful when you call yourself co-leaders of the sport,” the former linebacker said. “Donn Davis came out the other day and said they are a billion-dollar organization, that is not truthful.”, he added.

Merriman argues that in MMA, honesty is the only option. “You gotta be truthful in this sport because for one, the MMA fans alone will call you out. You can not bullsh*t them.”, he asserted.

He also pointed out that the PFL’s leadership lacks real fight experience, making it tough for hardcore fans to take them seriously.

For Merriman, the PFL’s recent moves—big signings and bold claims—aren’t true fight business moves, and that’s why he doesn’t ever see them breaking into the mainstream.