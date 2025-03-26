‘Ask for $100 Million Now’: Dana White Put on Alert as Jon Jones Tempted With Massive Payday for Francis Ngannou Superfight

If Dana White thought negotiating a fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall was going to be tough at $30 million, he might want to buckle up—because there’s a much bigger offer on the table now. As talks heat up about a potential UFC heavyweight title showdown between Jones and Aspinall, another major player is stepping into the mix. PFL co-founder Donn Davis has publicly dangled a jaw-dropping $50 million offer to lure Jon Jones away from the UFC for a long-awaited superfight with none other than Francis Ngannou.

Yep, a fight fans have been dreaming about since years. And now, with that kind of money in play, the pressure’s officially on Dana. Fans are already flooding social media telling Jones to hold out for the payday and “ask for $100 million.” Whether it’s UFC or PFL, it sounds like the Jones vs. Ngannou saga might be back on the table in a big way.

Before Jones claimed the vacant heavyweight title by submitting Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, Ngannou was the king of the division. But after a rocky contract standoff, Ngannou parted ways with the UFC and signed with the PFL, aiming for more freedom—especially to chase his boxing goals.

The Jones vs. Ngannou hype only grew when the two came face-to-face at a PFL event in 2023. The matchup was close to happening back in 2020 and 2021, but Ngannou’s UFC exit put it on ice.

Now, Davis is trying to bring it back. In a recent post on X, Davis called it “the fight of the decade” and said it would settle who the real heavyweight champ and pound-for-pound king is.

So far, neither Jones nor Ngannou has responded, and Dana still isn’t entertaining cross-promotion—but the buzz is very real. Needless to say, with this offer on the table, fans had a lot to say on social media.

One fan said, “Jon Jones gonna say it was a typo and he actually meant $500M.”

“Tom punching the air fr”- commented a fan pointing out the time Aspinall has been on the sidelines now awaiting a fight with Jones.

A fan commented after Jones is set to get exactly what he asked for saying, “Jon said he wants to fight someone established. Here ya go Jon!”

“Watch jones ask for 100 million now”- commented a fan pointing out at Jones insane demands for a payday these days.

While Davis might think that he has the financial power to pull off such a fight and compete with the UFC, in White’s eyes, PFL are not even close to being competitors.

Dana White unleashes scorched earth on Donn Davis

White wasn’t about to let Davis and the PFL slide after a few bold claims made during a recent town hall. Davis, co-founder of the PFL, hyped up their Battle of the Giants event—where Ngannou made his MMA return with a brutal first-round KO—and even claimed the show topped every UFC event this year in viewership. Unsurprisingly, White didn’t buy it.

Speaking after a Power Slap event in Abu Dhabi, Dana came prepared—with receipts. Rather than comparing PFL to the UFC, White took it a step further and stacked it up against Power Slap.

According to him, it wasn’t even close. He rattled off numbers showing Power Slap beating PFL in followers, views, and engagement across the board. “The PFL should keep the UFC out of their mouth,” White snapped. “They can’t even beat Power Slap.”

White didn’t stop there—he clowned Davis for sounding like “Kamala” and called him a bad investment. As for PFL’s roster? “Everyone wants to be in the UFC… except Francis,” Dana said with a smirk. Classic Dana—unfiltered and ready to swing.