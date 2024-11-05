Daniel Cormier Believes Max Holloway’s Jump to Lightweight Is ‘Great Move’ the Will Make Him ‘Happier’

UFC veteran Daniel Cormier reckons Max Holloway’s jump from featherweight to lightweight is a welcome move. Following his first-ever KO loss in the promotion, ‘Blessed’ Express has seriously contemplated a level change, and announced his permanent move to 155 lbs.

Dubbed the ‘Daddest man on the planet’ by Holloway, DC believes it’s a great move for the BMF champion. Holloway looked big and strong, a stark contrast to his physicality at featherweight. At 155, he wouldn’t have to cut insane amounts of weight to make it to the day of the fight.

“Max (Holloway) going to 155 is a great move for him. He’s going to be fine… The dude’s going to be okay in regards to fighting at that weight class. But for him, I think it’ll just make him happier, he’ll be so much happier in his fighting career.”

Earlier this year, Holloway went to war with former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. He looked buff and his performance certainly reflected that as he knocked out Gaethje in an epic duel in the closing seconds of the bout.

Besides, there’s a lot of great competition for him up there.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier welcomed Holloway’s decision and proposed a trilogy fight as his farewell bout.

‘The Last Dance’ – Poirier wants Holloway for farewell fight

‘The Diamond’ has been out of commission since his loss to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in what was his third and last attempt at capturing the undisputed UFC gold. He poured his heart out in the cage for over 20 minutes, even took Makhachev to the deep waters, the Dagestani fighter’s mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov often talks about.

However, in the final fray, the Dagestani switched gears and pulled takedowns and submissions out of thin air to end the Louisiana native’s hopes and dreams of finishing his career on a high.

So, after a brief hiatus, and with Holloway announcing his move to 155 lbs, Poirier wants to fight the Hawaiian for his swan song.



If the UFC bosses approve it, it will be the third time the two meet in the cage. The two have fought each other twice at lightweight, and featherweight with Poirier taking the win on both occasions.