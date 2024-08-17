Daniel Cormier Calls His Jon Jones Feud the UFC’s Most Uncomfortable Rivalry for Dragging in His Wife

Jon Jones & Daniel Cormier’s rivalry was arguably one of the most iconic and fiercest with both fighters carrying a genuine disdain for each other. The trash talks often involved their families and they would confront each other in hotel lobbies and bars resulting in several brawls and altercations outside the octagon.

Reflecting on the past, and taking a stroll down memory lane, DC claimed that it was the most unbearable rivalry of his career after he realized what he had done. The UFC vet was sharing his thoughts on UFC’s most uncomfortable rivalries and that’s when he mentioned a few details from the past, detailing how he abused ‘Bones” wife. He said,

“(Jon) Jones and I. It was too much, I mean, we’re fighting in hotels. we’re fighting in bars, we’re insulting each other’s families on Instagram. I lost myself in that rivalry because he brought a side of me that I didn’t really have but I just remember being in his comments. He (Jon Jones) is in my comments and I’m in his comments insulting his wife, it was so bad…I’m sorry Jon Jones’ wife.”

At one point in their careers, Jones and Cormier hated each other so much that a brawl between the two was inevitable. Although Jones won both times they clashed in the octagon, the bad blood between them never seemed to boil down. In fact, DC admitted that at that point the rage and emotion took over, forcing the fighters to shame each other and their families on IG DMs.

DC revealed such details when talking about this weekend’s UFC bonanza between Israel Adesanya & Dricus du Plessis which is shaping up to be one of the most uncomfortable match-ups in recent times. Moreover, he even apologized to Jones’ wife after Dominick Cruz urged him to.

Meanwhile, the former double champ also has a piece of advice for Jones if he gets past Stipe Miocic during their meeting later this year.

DC wants Jones to convince the UFC to give him Pereira

Alex Pereira is one name that has been ringing in the UFC for quite some time now. The Brazilian’s arrival to the MMA promotion rocked the boat with him winning the middleweight belt from Adesanya in stunning fashion. Though he lost the subsequent re-match, his move to light heavyweight was nothing but phenomenal.

‘Poatan’ racked up the title in no time, beating former champions to a pulp. And now he intends to make a jump further up to be a heavyweight. However, HW champion Jones at 36 might be in his twilight years, hinting at retirement after the long sought-after legacy fight against Miocic.

Cormier, during his conversation with Ben Askren on the Funky and the Champ podcast, shared his thoughts and urged Jones to take on Pereira citing the potential of the fight being a massive draw. He said,

“I’ll tell you one thing Jones said, now he might stick around because he goes, ‘the options are looking great.’ If I’m Jones, I fight Stipe, I beat Stipe and I call out the UFC to make Pereira go up, knowing that you could take all that thunder, because Jones vs. Pereira would be a massive pay day.”

While the fighter and the promotion are yet to take a stand on that matter, Jones vs Pereira would be a banger for sure.