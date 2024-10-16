Daniel Cormier Compares Conor McGregor to a Billionaire Living in His Own World After Losing Touch with Reality

Conor McGregor recently claimed that he will return to the octagon on February 1, 2025, to take on Dan Hooker for his comeback fight. This news had fans excited as… well, it’s Conor McGregor. However, UFC veteran, Daniel Cormier does not buy into the hype because he believes it is impossible to have an event on that date and has called out the Irishman for being out of touch with reality.

Cormier does not see ‘The Notorious’ returning to the octagon anytime soon the way he has been living life lately. And he’s not wrong. McGregor has been partying since before getting his toe injured leading up to the now-canceled Michael Chandler fight.

As a matter of fact, only a few days ago, he was seen partying after a successful BKFC event.

In a recent episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy Show on YouTube, ‘DC’ and Chael Sonnen spoke about McGregor’s recent announcement and laid to on the Irishman.

DC claimed that the former UFC lightweight champion lives in his own world and is a rich billionaire losing his mind.

“Conor literally lives in his own world, like he said a fight card in February, you can’t just make dates, it doesn’t work like that. But then again, it’s almost like the rich billionaire that’s losing his mind.”

But then it does come to pass, Cormier is ‘here for it’ since he loves seeing the Irishman act this way because it’s entertaining. Cormier does not see the fight card coming to fruition though since it is not the UFC who have decided on it but ‘Mystic Mac‘ himself.

Meanwhile, Hooker has admitted that the fight was only ever verbally discussed with the Irishman and there has been no official date announced or contract signed, for that matter. So it’s the words of a man, notorious for not keeping his word!

That said, McGregor might not be running out of potential opponents or matchups anytime soon.

Ilia Topuria claps back at McGregor

McGregor was recently in Marbella, Spain for a BKFC event, where he took every opportunity he could to roast the Spanish champion. In one interview he even called himself more Spanish than ‘El Matador’.

Well, Topuria recently appeared on the Ariel Helwani Show on YouTube and he responded to the Irishman’s comments by saying,

“I also, when I see myself in the mirror, below my waist, I also think sometimes I’m more African than Francis Ngannou.”

This is, of course, a call back to when McGregor was accused of being racist due to his many intolerant and ra*ist remarks towards Jose Aldo and Brazil, like the idea of riding through the favelas and k*illing people if they weren’t fit enough to work for him.

Topuria, using a similar language, even if it is to respond to McGregor refusing to acknowledge him as a Spaniard due to his Georgian heritage is a bit like drinking getting bitten by a rattlesnake to cure being bitten by a cobra venom. That’s just now how it works!