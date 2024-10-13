Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return Against Dan Hooker, Sets Date and Location

Conor McGregor will finally return to the octagon in February 2025. The Irishman was in good spirits following a successful BKFC event in Marbella, Spain when reporters caught a hold of him and asked ‘The Notorious’ the only question that mattered.

Up until now, fans did not have any fixed dates for his return as ‘Mystic Mac’ just kept pleading to Dana White and the UFC for a fight. All that has changed now according to the Irishman. Not only has he revealed his return date, but he has also revealed who he will be fighting.

Donagh Corby interviewed the UFC fighter just as he was exiting the venue and McGregor being in a great mood, answered everything with glee.

“February 1st Saudi Arabia… Dan Hooker”

So, yes, it looks like his plea for help from Turki Alalshikh has paid off as he will most likely be fighting under the banner of Riyadh Season next year.

As for Hooker, it turns out, McGregor and he were even chopping it up inside the ring following the BKFC event.

Hooker and McGregor on stage at BKFC

Dan Hooker was also in attendance for the BKFC event in Marbella, Spain to support the event. Conor McGregor was also there as the promoter.

Following the event, the pair were inside the ring dapping each other up and cracking jokes. McGregor could be heard saying,

“It’s a rising f*cking tide baby, it’s a rising tide.”

‘The Notorious‘ could either be talking about the BKFC itself or his Forged Irish Stout drink. Hooker had a can of his drink in his hand and seemed to be enjoying his time. So, it’s never a safe bet to assume what McGregor is talking about.

And this is far from the usual for the Irishman who is usually not so friendly with his opponents. ‘Mystic Mac’s’ mind games usually begin way before the fight even takes place.

However, he did not seem to have any bad blood or animosity towards the UFC fighter despite announcing that he would be fighting him just moments later.

It will be interesting to see if the UFC gives fans any confirmation about this fight since ‘The Hangman’ himself has not given any public statement about the same.

Earlier, the Irishman had been asked by The Schmo who he had actually wanted to face and he had simply said that he would like to finish what he started with Michael Chandler. He had then gone to great lengths to talk about unfinished business with Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz.