Daniel Cormier Details One Bold Action of Conor McGregor That Escalated the Khabib Nurmagomedov Rivalry

Daniel Cormier believes Conor McGregor went too far with his trash talk against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Their rivalry is one of the most legendary rivalries in the history of the UFC, but it also had a dark side to it. From the bus incident backstage when the Irishman called goons from back home, to what happened after their fight. According to Cormier, there is one point where McGregor took it too far in the trash-talking.

The UFC recently released the audio from the UFC 229 main event, where Nurmagomedov and his camp can be seen abusing the Irishman. After choking him out, ‘The Eagle’ even spits at him.

Fans did not like the way Nurmagomedov behaved in the ring and were very critical of him. In an attempt to defend his good friend, Cormier had this to say about the situation in a recent episode of the God Guy/ Bad Guy show,

“I knew from being close to him (Khabib), that when he (Conor) started talking about his dad. And he started saying those negative things about his dad, I knew this fight was going to go to a different place.”

Cormier justified Nurmagomedov’s actions by saying that in their culture, fathers are highly respected. So when McGregor went after his father, he invoked the wrath of Nurmagomedov’s entire clan.

And that, according to Cormier is the point where things went beyond redemption for both fighters and caused all the drama.

Speaking of McGregor, there’s another fighter linked with the Irishman that Cormier is not happy with.

Cormier sounds off on Chandler for being ‘unemployed’

Daniel Cormier is not happy with what Michael Chandler is doing. After having wasted almost 2 years for Conor McGregor, he is still waiting on him despite having other options.

Chandler revealed that the UFC reportedly offered him a title fight against Islam Makhachev. So when Cormier learned about this, he had only one thing to say to ‘Iron’ in an episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy show,

“I just can’t buy into it(McGregor vs. Chandler) anymore. I love Michael Chandler. I love the positivity. .. I love everything Mike stands for, but enough….Mans been unemployed. He has not fought”

"ENOUGH! ENOUGH! ENOUGH!(x3) We're tired of it! Enough! We don't…"

Daniel Cormier states that if it’s the money that Chandler is going after, he would have made way more money fighting. If he hadn’t chosen to wait around and fought instead, he would have made as much or even more than he would from a McGregor fight.

‘DC’ has lost all interest in the McGregor vs. Chandler fight and says it’s high time ‘Iron’ went out and actually fought.