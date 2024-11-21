mobile app bar

Daniel Cormier Feels Bo Nickal Misunderstood His Comments on Not Being Ready for Khamzat Chimaev Fight

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Daniel Cormier (L), Bo Nickal (R)

Daniel Cormier (L), Bo Nickal (R)

Credits: IMAGO

Daniel Cormier had to clear all the misunderstandings from Bo Nickal’s mind following UFC 309. During the post-fight show, both Cormier and Joe Rogan spoke about how Nickal is not ready to fight the likes of Khamzat Chimaev yet because he was still raw and needed a lot of experience. But that’s not how the UFC fighter saw it as he accused the commentary team of questioning his fighting abilities instead.

So in a new video posted on his channel, DC clarified his remarks and claimed that he didn’t want Nickal to rush into fights before he was ready and said,

“He may have misunderstood what I’m trying to say. What I was more trying to say in this fight is let’s not rush him into fights with people that are much more experienced, much more battle-tested, much more ready to compete at the highest level.”

Cormier is suggesting that Nickal takes the Sean O’Malley route, work his way up the division slowly, gain more fighting experience, before eventually going for the title.

DC‘ does not want to see another promising talent go to waste just because he was rushed into things. Nickal is young and has a lot of time on his side which he should make the most of.

Besides, Nickal’s response to the DC’s original statement is a little hypocritical especially since he had said the same thing about fighting  Chimaev in his pre-fight press conference.

Nickal has a lot of catching up to do

The UFC middleweight fighter had himself admitted that Chimaev’s next fight was going to be a title fight while he was still at the beginning of his career with only 6 pro fights to his name.

“I have a lot of catching up to do you know, I’m fighting unranked guys right now. Those are the types of fight I want in the future….The main focus is improve, develop, get better at fighting.”

So DC and Rogan only reiterated his thoughts live on air.

Maybe he thought they were questioning his performance, which they weren’t wrong about either. Although Nickal did win the fight, it was not convincing enough, it felt as though he was fighting with the safety on.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these