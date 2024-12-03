Daniel Cormier Predicts Jorge Masvidal’s UFC Return Will Be a WWE Style Passing of the Torch

UFC veteran Daniel Cormier has some interesting predictions in light of Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal’s return to the octagon. According to “DC,” Masvidal’s return might mirror a classic WWE-style moment, where a veteran “passes the torch” to a rising star.

DC suggested Carlos Prates as an ideal opponent, explaining that a win over a name like Masvidal could propel him into the spotlight. However, Cormier didn’t rule out the possibility of “Gamebred” stealing the show with a knockout or a decisive win, potentially setting himself up for another high-profile fight down the line.

While there is no official confirmation from the UFC yet, Masvidal himself has claimed that he would be making a comeback in April next year.

‘DC’ discussed what a potential comeback for Masvidal could look like on a ‘Good Guy/ Bad Guy’ episode with Chael Sonnen and said that this would be a fight for a big pay cheque, which would hopefully result in a cool moment during the match. But…

“…you’re going to have to make that moment while risking getting beat up by some young dude that is hungry. It’s just like WWE Chael, the old champion goes out on his back by getting pinned. Jorge is going to have to come and do business for somebody else.”

DC is not wrong. Masvidal hasn’t exactly been faring well in the ring or the octagon for a few years now. At 40, his skills aren’t going to exactly improve either.

So, given his last fight against Colby Covington that saw him get rag-dolled for the entire duration of the match and the long layoff he’s had since then, the question remains- can Masvidal still do it?

‘Street Jesus’ still good enough to smite?

After stepping away from the Octagon in 2023 following four straight losses, Masvidal briefly tried his hand at boxing, including a high-profile rematch against Nate Diaz, which he lost. He has since been uncharacteristically quiet.

Known for his meteoric rise after his iconic five-second KO of Ben Askren and his BMF title win against Nate Diaz in 2019, Masvidal’s career took a tough turn after back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman and a grudge match defeat to Colby Covington.

The first time he fought Usman was on short notice and he actually put on a decent performance.

Then he made the mistake of going personal against the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ and got spectacularly KO’d in their second fight. Following this, Masvidal got into a scrap with Covington and lost that fight easily as well, without so much as making a dent in his opponent’s face.

So the question remains, after all these years, can he still make a comeback from what was essentially retirement and make an impact inside the octagon? Or will it be a passing of the torch moment as DC predicts?