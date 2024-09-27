Daniel Cormier Recalls Joe Rogan’s Support While Being Booed Against Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier was not necessarily a fan favorite during his fighting days, especially not when he was going up against the likes of Jon Jones. Although ‘DC’ did have an adoring swarm, most fans found him ‘cringe’, similar to how they feel about Henry Cejudo. So he would get booed and often, much to the annoyance of commentator Joe Rogan.

Amidst all the booing and the racket, the former double champ remembers Rogan’s voice egging him on and supporting him.

In a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, he recalled a scene from one of his fights where Jones was in the crowd,

“They’re booing, Jon’s in the crowd, I’m talking trash to him, I’m on him, I’m on his neck….They booing me, Joe Rogan says, I don’t understand this”

‘DC’ did not let it affect him though because he knew that at the end of the day he was the champion, he held the belt, he was making money, and his fights were selling well. But UFC fans are a weird bunch. They put their weight behind someone and then its ride or die till that person manages to sour their moods.

And then, they boo and troll that fighter till kingdom come. However, DC had always fought with integrity and was an American Olympian. That’s a hero. So naturally, Rogan would try and counter the public perception of the man and support him during his days slogging inside the octagon.

Thankfully, cheering Jones and booing DC is a thing of the past now. Unfortunately, however, Cormier is a generational hater and when Kamaru Usman compared Jones to Michael Jordan, he was not going to just sit there and take it.

DC threatens to leave after Usman’s Jordan comparison

Usman was talking about the star power of Jones during the latest episode of his podcast with Henry Cejudo. He first compared the UFC undisputed heavyweight champion to Conor McGregor in terms of popularity, which isn’t an objectively accurate comparison but within the MMA community, one would argue for its validity.

But them, the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ invoked the name of the great Michael Jordan and Cormier was not going to have any of it.

Usman claimed Jones’ greatness in mixed martial arts was comparable to the great Michael Jordan in NBA.

“To be honest, Jon is in a sense the Michael Jordan that we’ve seen in MMA.”

Cormier put him in his place real quick!

“No he isn’t, I’m about to leave, you done with the interview? So you just wanna be done”

Jon Jones the Michael Jordan of MMA?! pic.twitter.com/92auBUgmey — Pound 4 Pound (@pound4poundshow) September 26, 2024

Although DC does not discredit anything that ‘Bones‘ has achieved, his logic was that all the stuff associated with the champ outside the octagon can not be overlooked. Even inside the octagon, Jones has been found guilty of doping, something Jordan never has.

Besides, DC believes and perhaps rightly so, that Jones’ achievements in the UFC are achievable by a newer generation of talent. Unlike Jordan’s, who’s Herculean feats remain out of bounds for many, even generations later. DC believes Jones hasn’t done anything comparable!