Daniel Cormier Reveals the Stipe Miocic Fight Moment That Made Him Consider Retirement

Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic will be a fantasy fulfilled for many when two fight for the title in November. While many favor Jones to win tbe bout, Daniel Cormier believes its closer than then bookmakers say. Having had history with both fighters, the former champion recently revealed how Miocic had actually pushed him into retirement.

The UFC vet was asked whether a 42-year-old Miocic has what it takes to beat ‘Bones.’ To which, DC highlighted the time when Miocic made the former two-division champion rethink his life decision. Talking about how effective Miocic was in clinch, DC said that Jones might have never dealt with anyone that good.

“He’s much better in the clinch than people give him credit for. I remember the fifth round of our last fight, it was close man, it was two round a piece and he grabbed me Chael (Sonnen), he held me against the fence, I couldn’t even get away from it.”

In fact, DC and Miocic have had three wars in the past with Cormier picking the win in their first duel. But the Cleveland firefighter showed his skill in the remaining two bouts, exploiting Cormier’s weakness to batter him using his dirty boxing and clinch work.

And that was the time when DC realized it was his time to hang up the gloves because according to him, nobody dominated him against the cage like Miocic, ever! He added,

“It was one of the weirdest things I’ve ever felt and that’s when I kind of knew I was like, ‘man, I think my time is done because nobody has ever controlled me against the octagon side like this.”

All this considered and as hyped up as everybody is for this fight, they seem more eager to see Tom Aspinall take on either of these fighters for the undisputed title. And if all doesn’t go according to plan, that might comes to pass sooner than expected.

Aspinall confirmed as backup for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic

Fight fans are hotly awaiting the official announcement of Jones vs Miocic. While ‘Bones’ himself revealed the bout materializing in November at Madison Square Garden, the UFC nor its matchmakers have confirmed it.

However, #1 heavyweight contender, Tom Aspinall recently revealed that he was approached by the UFC to serve as the backup for the fight.

Tom Aspinall is now favored in a potential title unification bout against Jon Jones 👀 📰 https://t.co/TQ1lWnxMjx pic.twitter.com/2UdMG8yCkv — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) July 29, 2024

In a YouTube video where he discussed the expected clash between Jones & Miocic, Aspinall revealed that the UFC had been contact with him since the Curtis Blaydes fight, and then went on to claim that he would take the fight even on an hour’s notice.

“After my last fight against Curtis Blaydes there was some talk about me being the back-up fighter. The UFC spoke to me directly about that, I said, ‘I’m in!’ Somebody pulls out, I’m in. One day notice, ten day notice, ten weeks notice, one hour notice, I’ll be prepared for that date.”

Hopefully, he gets his shot sooner than later.