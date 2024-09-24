Daniel Cormier Claims Conor McGregor’s Verbal Attacks Left Him Feeling Helpless: “Jon Jones Verbally Was Easy”

Conor McGregor’s trash talking has had even Daniel Cormier feeling helpless, despite the 70 lbs difference in their respective weight classes. The Irishman literally says just about anything, whether it’s for a fight or at pub. But when he crossed a line with Dustin Poirier while DC was supposed to fight Jon Jones, the former double champ could only feel he was trapped between a rock and hard place.

In a recent episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy show, both Cormier and Sonnen were talking about McGregor’s trash talking prowess. ‘DC’ remembered a time when the Irishman had both Poirier and him in a chokehold by talking trash about their hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana.

Since Cormier was set to fight Jones, he couldn’t just shift is focus to McGregor. That said, even he was saying ‘too far’, hoping his fellow Lafayette native would step up and knock the fool out.

“Jon Jones verbally was easy…Conor McGregor, on the other hand was much sharper, so Conor’s going to town on Dustin and I as we’re sitting on the stage and I’m like my goodness man.”

Cormier even spoke about how he remembered how the Irishman got into Poirier’s head and made him very emotional. That came as a disadvantage for him in the fight as he would go on to charge into McGregor’s left hand, eat it and call it a night.

Speaking of calling it a night, UFC undisputed heavyweight champion Jon Jones might be calling it a day after UFC 309. But if either Stipe Miocic or him get injured before it, DC doesn’t want Tom Aspinall to have shoot up his hopes of getting his undisputed title fight as Madison Square Garden that very night.

‘If they get hurt, nobody’s fighting Aspinall at MSG’

Jones will take on Miocic at UFC 309 in a fight has been a long time coming and it is headlining a stacked UFC event at The Madison Square Garden. As such UFC has backup fighters reserved for PPVs but given the history of the fighters in the main event, this was a bit of a obvious move.

However, according to DC, neither Jones nor Miocic will take on Aspinall, if the other pulls out at the last moment.

“If one of those dudes get hurt, neither one of them is fighting Tom Aspinall….If someone gets hurt, get ready for Tom Aspinall VS Ciryl Gane”

Cormier cited the example of their last scheduled fight where Sergei Pavlovich was the backup fighter. Once Jones pulled out, Miocic didn’t bother fighting the backup fighter and chose to pull out as well.

Tom Aspinall will be the backup fighter for the Jon Jones-Stipe Miocic heavyweight title bout at #UFC309 in November, Dana White confirmed Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/WrK8ufhgBq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 18, 2024

This is why Cormier believes that the same thing will happen if either Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic were to get injured ahead of the UFC 309 event. He is predicting that the fight will be entirely replaced with a fight between Ciryl Gane and Aspinall as the new headliner.