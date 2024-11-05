mobile app bar

43-Year-Old UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre Shares His Personal ‘15-Minute’ Full-Body Workout

Kishore R
Published

Georges St-Pierre before a fight between Ronaldo Souza (red gloves) and Francis Carmont (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night Machida vs Mousasi at Arena Jaragua.

Feb 15, 2014; Jaragua do Sul, SC, Brazil; Georges St-Pierre before a fight between Ronaldo Souza (red gloves) and Francis Carmont (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night Machida vs Mousasi at Arena Jaragua. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-Imagn Images

George St-Pierre might be 43 but the common consensus dictates he could still turn back the clock and fight some of the top-ranked contenders in the UFC roster. And the credit for that goes to his incredible work ethic and the movie star physical shape he’s in throughout the year. Thankfully, he’s had the grace to share his entire routine with anyone who chooses to follow in his footsteps.

Often people with no or limited access to a gym complain about not having the knowledge to workout. The 43-year-old seems to have found a solution with a 15-minute full-body workout with only a barbell. It consists of 5 reps of 5 exercises and is a great workout for the entire body.

It focuses on compound movements like old barbell rows and deadlifts. GSP then quickly switches it with barbell snatches without the follow-through to the overhead press.

The remaining two are pretty basic, squatting with the same weight before ending with an explosive shoulder press variation.

Of course, GSP plated 25 lbs on either side, so beginners looking to adopt the veteran’s workout should start with something much lighter. Remember, ego lifting is no better than zero lifting!

GSP often shares his workout and encourages people to participate in his quest for a healthier world. But when he’s not doing that, he teams up with Jon Jones.

GSP and Jones come together for ‘The Cage’

Unlike their previous impromptu meetup outside a pub, Jon Jones and GSP have teamed up to help train Taylor for the biggest fight of his career alongside Ciryl Gane in the trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Cage’.

The series revolves around a young MMA fighter working his way up the ladder of the French circuit while chasing his dreams of making it big in the UFC.

The five-parter will stream exclusively on Netflix on November 8 and includes scenes from the recently concluded UFC Paris event.

While this is the UFC heavyweight champ’s first acting gig, GSP has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for some time now. He made his debut with Captain America: Winter Soldier in 2014 as the mercenary Batroc, after which Captain America actor Chris Evans joked that he’s one of the very few people who had a fight with the UFC legend and left without much of a scratch.

He has since reprised this role in Disney’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

