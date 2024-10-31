Dana White Branded ‘Saltiest Ex GF’ for Hating on Francis Ngannou and Calling His PFL Contract ‘Sh*tty’

Since Francis Ngannou left the UFC in pursuit of greener pastures and found it, Dana White has been acting nasty like an ex who has found their way into your friends or family text chain and just won’t stop yapping.

During the UFC 308 post-fight presser, the 55-year-old business mogul went berserk after the Cameroonian dismissed his claims of not being paid more than he was in the UFC and not wanting to fight Jon Jones because he was afraid of the current UFC undisputed heavyweight champion.

Ngannou asked White to move on since he’s also done the same but White just can’t let it go. As a matter of fact, he’s doubled down since!

“Francis isn’t a good guy, he plays the good guy…He seems like a nice guy, he’s not and he just is not a guy that I want to be in business with. We will never be in business together We don’t like each other, he pulled some sh*t before the first Stipe Miocic fight and Stipe beat the sh*t out of him – great night!”

The Cameroonian has already leveraged the Ngannou brand name to rope himself into two massive PPV fights against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

These two fights alone made him close to $30 million. In addition to that as per reports, his PFL debut against Renan Ferreira earned him a staggering $10 million, a sum he could only dream of in the UFC.

White has refused to acknowledge this at all but has claimed that Ngannou owed him money because he lost to Derrick Lewis.

“I don’t think about Francis that much, the only one who is praying for his demise is probably the PFL because they signed a sh*tty contract with a guy that doesn’t deliver any numbers, ticket sales or PPVs.”

Now now, that just sounds like an ex, who’s just bitter because your current partner treats you so much better.

This fan agrees with the sentiment and has claimed that White was the, “Saltiest ex GF I’ve ever seen.”

Others simply trashed the UFC bossman by talking about his history of domestic violence and said, “The guy who assaults his wife calling someone else not a “good guy.”

Another user asked White to have some humility considering the untimely death of his son, Kobe and said, “Give the man a break his son just died.”

Meanwhile, another netizen stated the obvious -“If Dana can’t control you ! You become the enemy.”

The funniest response was however from this gentleman, who wished the two would just shut up and get down to slapping each other- “Dana and Francis should have a powerslap match.”

These sentiments about White lying and getting personal have been further backed by former UFC contender and Olympian Ben Askren who has closely worked with the bossman.

Askren calls White a liar

Askren , who could have joined the UFC in 2013 but couldn’t due to unforeseen circumstances has claimed that he had to deal with years of Whit’s tantrums because he couldn’t get what he wanted.

“I had to deal with many years of Dana telling lies about me that were really harmful to me that he had no reason or basis for doing. I wanted to fight the best.”

The veteran also uncovered White’s odd strategy of bad-mouthing people who aren’t in line with his ideals. White has also been openly caught lying on LIVE TV.

It’s common consensus that flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson was never appreciated by the UFC, to the point where he was traded to ONE. But upon his retirement from the sport as one of its greatest soldiers, White claimed that nobody was more supportive of the ‘Mighty Mouse’, something Joshson laughed at when during one of his Twitch sessions!