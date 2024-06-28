David Feldman’s Answer on Conor McGregor’s Future in Bare Knuckle Fighting Hinges on UFC Obligation

UFC star Conor McGregor is constantly expanding his business empire outside the UFC with his most recent venture being in the field of fight promotion. ‘The Notorious’ acquired a stake in Bare Knuckle Fighting earlier this year, and since the move, fans have been wondering if McGregor will ever step into the ring at BKFC. Well, in a recent interview, BKFC President David Feldman shared his thoughts on McGregor’s future in BKFC.

Feldman recently joined Gilbert Burns and Renato Moicano in the, ‘Show Me the Money’ podcast, where he was asked if fans will ever get to see McGregor in a BKFC event. Feldman replied to the question by saying,

“It all depends on what happens with the UFC right? That is his first obligation, he loves the UFC. He loves fighting there but I think attending these events and watching these events, and being a part of them, everytime he is like I am going to do one of these. But who knows. I mean Conor McGregor vs Mike Perry in bare knuckle, let’s just say it was them two. Who would not watch it? Every combat sports fan in the world would watch it.”



At this point, McGregor is still committed to the UFC and has a comeback to worry about before he can think of anything else. If things work out well, McGregor should fight in the UFC before the end of the year. However, given that it took so long to get the fight finalized in the first place, it would not be surprising if McGregor’s return is pushed back to 2025.

However, despite the impending return, McGregor might not stay in the UFC for very long.

Conor McGregor is two fights away from being a free agent

Like every fighter on the roster, McGregor is contracted to the UFC for a certain number of fights. It is now common knowledge that McGregor has only two fights left on his contract. Once the Chandler fight gets over, ‘The Notorious’ will be one fight away from being the biggest free agent in the sport.

To date, there hasn’t been any news of the Irish superstar renewing his contract with the UFC. Moreover, according to a statement put out by McGregor on social media, it appears as though he is weighing his options before committing to the promotion for a longer period.