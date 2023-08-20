Days After Help From $800,000,000 Man Dwayne Johnson, UFC Star Does Charity in His Village

July 16, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Portrait of Dwayne Johnson who stars in Hobbs and Shaw a spinoff of the successful Fast and Furious franchise. Portrait made at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Entertainment: Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, the former WWE superstar, recently showed that he is a man of his word by providing a completely equipped house to a broke UFC fighter. Before Johnson’s gift, the UFC welterweight combatant slept on his gym sofa. However, despite his struggles, the Zimbabwean MMA fighter remained committed to his ambition. Soon after his first UFC victory, the fighter described his story of having only $7 in his pocket before the fight on social media. His story struck Hollywood star Johnson, who was in a similar predicament when he was beginning his career.

After hearing his story, ‘The Rock,’ who has now amassed a wealth of more than $800 million from his WWE and acting career, pledged to help the UFC fighter.

Surprisingly, Johnson followed through on his promise and assisted the UFC fighter. The welterweight star is now giving back to his community.

UFC star helps his village after aid from Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson surprised UFC welterweight Themba Gorimbo with a completely furnished riverside property in Miami a few days ago. Not only that but ‘The Rock’ provided all the essential training equipment and paid all the expenses so that the UFC fighter would not have to worry.

Johnson’s assistance relieved a lot of pressure from the Zimbabwean fighter’s shoulder. As a result, Gorimbo vowed to spend the money he was saving for his house to aid the people of his village. Now, like Johnson, Gorimbo is living up to his words.

Gorimbo recently announced on Twitter that he has begun two borehole projects in his area. Gorimbo also thanked everyone that funded the activities in the video. In the caption, he wrote:

“Two boreholes new boreholes installed today in my rural area.”

UFC and MMA Career Of Themba Gorimbo

In the realm of sports, we’ve seen many stories of heroes who began with very little and then went on to enormous success, as Conor McGregor put it, “from nothing to something to everything.”

Themba Gorimbo is just another such story. He is from Zimbabwe and has created a name for himself in the UFC via hard work and commitment.

Gorimbo has a record of 11 wins, 4 defeats, and no draws in his career. He is fresh to the UFC, having just competed twice. In his debut, he met AJ Fletcher and was defeated by submission.

His latest triumph over Takashi Sato, on the other hand, has earned him acclaim and extended his tale throughout the industry. The details of his third opponent are still being worked out. But given his journey so far, supporters will undoubtedly be rooting for him.