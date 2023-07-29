Weeks After His Promise, $800,000,000 Man Dwayne Johnson Gifts UFC Star Fully Furnished House in Miami

July 16, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Portrait of Dwayne Johnson who stars in Hobbs and Shaw a spinoff of the successful Fast and Furious franchise. Portrait made at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Entertainment: Dwayne Johnson

Former WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson, aka ‘The Rock’ is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Over the years, he has gone on to become one of the highest-paid actors and has a net worth of around $800 million. However, Johnson has seen a fair share of hardships during the early days of his career. As a result, he is very empathetic towards anyone who is still struggling to make ends meet while chasing their dreams. He did something similar for a surging UFC star.

The Rock recently stood up to help a UFC fighter, Themba Gorimbo, who garnered attention when he opened up about his financial struggles. He revealed that he had just $7 in his bank account before his victory at UFC Vegas 73.

Did Dwayne Johnson gift Themba Gorimbo a fully furnished house?

Themba Gorimbo has faced a lot of hardships on his journey to America. He revealed that upon arriving in the USA, he had no money. And was barely able to afford transportation to his gym.

Dwayne Johnson was seemingly moved by Thema Gorimbo’s story. It reminded him of the time when he had just $7 and responded to Gorimbo’s tweet by suggesting that he would be in touch soon. He said:

“I once had $7 bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind. Got your back, brother. I’ll help. You got this. I’ll be in touch @TheAnswerMMA#hardestworkersintheroom”

Now, as per recent reports, Dwayne Johnson has gifted the UFC star a fully furnished house in Miami. Moreover, the former WWE superstar even met up with Themba Gorimbo at the MMA Masters Gym in Florida.

Themba Gorimbo opened up about where his money is being spent

During an interview with MMA Mania, Themba Gorimbo revealed the real reason why he’s often left with no money. While many might believe that he does not spend his money wisely, that isn’t the case.

Instead, the UFC Star has a gym in South Africa where kids can come in and train for free as a result of running a gym, which barely makes him any money. His financial conditions aren’t the strongest. In an interview with MMA Mania, Gorimbo said:

“I own a gym in South Africa. The reason I am probably broke is not because I don’t use my money wisely. It’s because this gym does not make me money. This gym is like for African kids that I let them come and train in my gym for free.”

That said, Themba Gorimbo is certainly spending his money on a noble cause. And it is nice to see someone being so selfless despite his own struggles.