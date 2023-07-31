Days After His $10,000,000 Fight Offer for Nate Diaz, Jake Paul Losses $1000 in Boxing Challenge Against UFC Star

May 6, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Jake Paul watches a game between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Paul is presently preparing for his seventh professional boxing battle, which will take place this weekend against Nate Diaz. ‘The Problem Child’ is making media appearances to advertise the fight ahead of it. Having said that, Paul was recently featured on an episode of UFC star Bo Nickal’s podcast, ”Bo Gets Betr.’ In the episode, the two had a lengthy discussion about the sport and also participated in a few challenges.

Despite his prowess as a boxer, ‘The Problem Child’ lost a reflex ball challenge against the UFC middleweight fighter. Not only that, but Paul had to pay $1000 since he lost the challenge.

Jake Paul losses against Bo Nickal

The aim, it seemed, was to land as many blows as possible without missing the reflex ball. In addition, the loser of the challenge was required to donate $1000 to a charity of their choice.

However, before they began, both Nickal and Paul stated that it was just a friendly task. Nickal went first and hit the ball eight times. Meanwhile, Paul only did six hits before dropping the ball.

Later, as promised, Paul agreed to give the UFC superstar $1000, which Nickal announced he would send to Paul’s foundation, ‘Boxing Bullies.’

Paul offers $10,000,000 to Nate Diaz for an MMA fight

As previously stated, Jake Paul will face Nate Diaz in a 10-round boxing bout this weekend. Interestingly, this is Paul’s first time competing in a 10-round fight.

However, ‘The Problem Child’ does not want the story to stop with boxing. While many of his detractors argue that Paul has an edge against Nate Diaz due to his age, the Ohio-based boxer also wants to engage in an MMA match.

Paul has offered the former UFC welterweight fighter a whopping $10 million for the same. ‘The Problem Child,’ who is signed with PFL, wishes to compete under the same banner. Paul tweeted:

“For all the clowns saying ‘why don’t you fight Nate Diaz in the cage.’ I made that offer to him from the start. $10M to fight me in PFL after we box on August 5th. Offer is still there Nathan.”

However, the Stockton native has yet to accept the offer. Diaz stated in an interview that he desires more than what Paul is offering to battle inside the MMA cage. Regardless of that, it will be interesting to see how this boxing debut goes to Diaz.