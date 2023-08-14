“$10,000 Coming Your Way”: Andrew Tate Surprises Fan for Defending Him Publicly

Andrew Tate is one of the most polarizing characters on the internet currently. Despite being tied up in a serious court case, he is one of the most followed and supported personalities. Recently Tate did something quite surprising by offering $10,000 to a fan on Twitter who was defending him publically.

The American kickboxer is currently in Romania serving house arrest and has a long road to battling a court case. Tate’s rise in popularity was rapid and infectious as he conquered multiple social media platforms with his content spreading across to millions and billions of users.

However, he faced criticism for his obnoxious views and statements. Often termed as a misogynist Tate never shied away from voicing his opinion in public. Thus, many claimed that Tate is harmful to the youth as he would pollute their minds with his personal beliefs. However, often Tate has displayed loyalty and gratefulness towards his followers.

Andrew Tate surprises a fan with a $10,000 gesture

A Twitter account that goes by the username of Andrew Tate Updates uploaded a Tweet asking if fans would take $1 million if the consequences were they would forget about Tate and his history would be erased. A fan named Michael Kove replied to the Tweet by claiming that there was ‘no way’ he would take the money. He claimed that there are few of the good guys remaining in the world and he wouldn’t take the money.

Tate replied, “DM me @michael_kove. 10k coming your way.“

Andrew Tate has a net worth of over $350 million thus it wouldn’t put a dent in his income if he were to donate it. However, it could make a fan’s day if they were to receive $10,000 from Andrew Tate. Similarly, even Tate himself received a valuable gift once from a $16 million worth of actor and martial arts instructors.

Tate received a gift from Steven Seagal

Just like Tate claimed to give the fan $10,000 he received a hand hardener from Steven Segal as a gift. Many became aware of this when a video of Tate’s brother’s sparring went viral and a picture of Tate and Segal was also included in the Tweet. The Tweet was made by a account going by the name of Andrew Tate Updates.

The Tweet read, “Andrew Tate recentyl recieved a hand hardener from Steven Segal. Do you admit that’s pretty cool gift?“

It remains unclear whether Tate will be able to beat the case against him. However, one thing is for certain that many celebrities and fans have Tate’s back be that publicly or privately. Fans across the world are waiting for the resolution of the case.