Adin Ross Honors Promise, Gifts UFC Champ Sean O’Malley $100,000 GTA-Inspired ‘Dream Car’

Over the past few years, a number of streamers and social media stars have gotten involved in the world of combat sports. While some have taken it up professionally such as Jake Paul, others have started training and interacting with MMA stars. Sneako, Adin Ross and N3on are some of the biggest streamers that have been increasingly invested in the world of combat sports. 23-year-old Adin Ross recently fulfilled a promise to UFC bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley following his win at UFC 299.

Adin Ross is one of the wealthiest streamers in the world and also one of the biggest. The 23-year-old is known for his generosity and has often been seen giving expensive gifts to the people around him. The likes of his security, assistant, cameraman, and colleagues have all received expensive gifts from him. In one of his streams, while speaking to Sean O’Malley, Ross complimented O’Malley for all he had achieved and continues to achieve. He went on to state that if he wins at UFC 299, he would gift him a car.



Sean O’Malley prepares for his second title defence

The only twist was that it would have to be decided by the fans. A few weeks on from UFC 299, Ross has stayed true to his words. The 23-year-old streamer posted a video on his YouTube channel with the title, “Adin Ross Surprises Sean O’Malley With His DREAM CAR!”. According to the streamer, the car cost a whopping $100,000. While the exact model and make is unknown at this point, the car looks like it has come straight out of the GTA game. It is heavily modified and a bright pink colour which will definitely go with O’Malley’s hair.

‘Sugar’ defended his belt for the first time at UFC 299 and avenged the only loss in his professional MMA career. Following his win, O’Malley called out recently crowned featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. However, Topruia did not take the bait as he stated O’Malley has another Georgian to deal with before he can get to Topuria himself. O’Malley also expressed interest in wanting to fight Ryan Garcia and Floyd Mayweather.

He stated that he was interested in the Garcia fight before his public meltdown. However, given the current state Garcia is in, he is targeting a fight against Floyd Mayweather. Unfortunately, the UFC will not let that happen before he steps into the octagon and defends his title against Merab Dvalishvili.