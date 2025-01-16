‘DC Is More Like Family’: Daniel Cormier Praised for Kind Gesture Toward Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov Before UFC 311

Ahead of what promises to be a monumental night for the Dagestani camp at UFC 311, Daniel Cormier has added a personal and lighthearted touch to the occasion. The former double champion surprised lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and bantamweight title contender Umar Nurmagomedov with customized Straight Outta Compton T-shirts—but with a twist that delighted the room.

Instead of NWA’s Eazy-E, Dr. Dre, and Ice Cube, the shirts featured the faces of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Umar Nurmagomedov. Presenting the gift, Cormier humorously declared –

“This is the real NWA, ain’t no Eazy E, Dr Dre, and Ice Cube, it’s Khabib, Islam, and Umar.”

The gesture struck a chord with Umar, who beamed with pride and announced, “It’s gonna be in my museum. I’m gonna save this”.

Fans, too, were quick to embrace the moment, flooding social media with praise for Cormier’s thoughtful gesture. One fan commented, “DC wholesome guy,” capturing the sentiment shared by many. Another wrote, “I love their friendship. DC is more like family at this point,” underlining the deep bond between Cormier and the Dagestani fighters.

I love their friendship DC is more like family at this point — Dime (@divinedime777) January 15, 2025



The camaraderie was palpable, with one fan humorously noting, “You know Islam liked it when he whistles,” referring to Makhachev’s delighted reaction. Others couldn’t help but express their desire for the shirt, with messages like, “I need this right now,” and, “Where can I get this @dc_mma?”

With this thoughtful gift, Cormier has won the hearts of many fans in Dagestan. There would be many who would love to have him visit the republic soon.

Cormier has a Dagestani family without ever visiting the country!

Cormier and the Dagestani camp go a long way. He has often spoken about how he first met Khabib many years ago when the undefeated former lightweight champion couldn’t even speak in English.

They trained together at the American Kickboxing Academy while Cormier was still an active fighter. Cormier has been so close to the team that Khabib was furious when he was ‘chummy’ with Conor McGregor once.

This could have easily annoyed Cormier but he empathized with Khabib. Later, he talked about how Khabib did not get too friendly with Jon Jones because of being a huge rival of Cormier’s, and it was only right that he reciprocated the sentiments.

Daniel Cormier tells the story of when Khabib got mad at him for speaking with Conor McGregor in Abu Dhabi: “Things have changed now. I don’t try to request McGregor for interviews… Khabib’s not just a teammate, he’s family.” @dc_mma #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/bEN7feicPE — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 6, 2024



Given the nature of their friendship, one can only assume that Cormier has at least been to Dagestan a couple of times. But as it turns out, Islam has been trying to get him there for about 10 years without success. DC’s children have visited the republic in the past.

“We tried to invite DC for like the last 10 years. He always says, ‘I will come, I will come,’ and then he says, ‘My daughter has gymnastics, my son has something,’ and he never comes, you know.”

Islam wants DJ to bring his kids to dagestan pic.twitter.com/JaJjZ1anjQ — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) January 7, 2025

It’s not just this, Islam had once even offered to train Cormier’s boys in wrestling. As much as the offer showed how much Cormier is admired, the thought of not being in contact with his children because of the regime, is something chilling.

“Send your son to Dagestan. If you want your son to have high-level wrestling, send him for 2-3 years and forget. Six months, one time you can call him.”

Islam Makhachev tells DC to send his son to Dagestan for 2-3 years and forget about him “You’re out of your f*cking mind!” – @dc_mma : Daniel Cormier pic.twitter.com/Rb3yXrjQNt — BlockPicks (@BlockPicksGG) May 30, 2024

Hopefully, Cormier is convinced enough that one day he can finally make a trip to the republic and see those fabled mountains himself.