DC Labels Du Plessis vs. Adesanya Rivalry as ‘Uncomfortable’ as Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagoemdov

UFC veteran Daniel Cormier is a sucker for rivalries and storylines. While the former double champ had his own thing with arch-nemesis Jon Jones, DC is simply loving the bad blood between middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis & Israel Adesanya. Ahead of his week’s super fight in Perth, Australia, the 45-year-old drew a sharp comparison between this fight to the infamous Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov feud.

With the South African joining him on his popular YouTube, Cormier had a lot to unload from his mind. Well, according to DC, the animosity between Adesanya & du Plessis is something that is bigger than the sport itself, on par with the feud between McGregor & Nurmagomedov.

Mentioning the bitter rivalry between the Russian and the Irishman, DC even mentioned his stint with Jones and admitted that the bad blood between the middleweights made him uncomfortable just like anybody else.

“At times you look away like I don’t know if I feel comfortable with this right? It was Khabib & Conor , at times it got very bad, Jones and myself, at times got very bad but then when we watched this one, it got a bit uncomfortable…It seems that its much bigger than the sport.”

Nevertheless, DC much like the fandom is awaiting the African showdown and is amped up to see Izzy and du Plessis settle the scores once and for all.

DC initially uninterested in DDP vs Izzy

The upcoming middleweight title clash between Adesanya and du Plessis wasn’t that big of a deal until, the Proteas deemed himself as the true African champion, born and brought up in Africa, unlike Izzy who is now settled in New Zealand.

Of course, this was highly insensitive of the middleweight champion who had conveniently managed to ignore the apartheid and other other social evils that had forced native Africans to migrate to other countries in search of a more dignified life. Of course, Izzy has since let me know about it, has culminated into this very personal and intimate rivalry.

This has obviously raised the stakes a lot more, and has gotten more people interested in the fight, including veteran fighter Daniel Cormier.

Speaking to his Good Guy/Bad Guy co-host, Chael Sonnen, the UFC commentator said that initially he didn’t really seem interested in the feud but since there’s a bit extra motivation now, it suddenly seems a lot bigger.

“I can seriously say to you I wasn’t very interested in those two guys fighting. I love great fighters fighting each other, but when there’s a little bit extra, that is what draws me in as a fan, as someone that is in this sport.”

Who who do you think comes out of this with UFC gold wrapped around them?