“D*ck Head”: UFC Star Paulo Costa Publicly Supports Elon Musk, Slams Brazilian Judge’s Inquiry on X

Billionaire Elon Musk shocked the world a few years ago when he acquired the social media platform Twitter for a whopping $44 billion. Musk put his money where his mouth was and paid a sizable amount to safeguard what he felt was the most important thing in society, free speech. Since his takeover, the SpaceX owner has received unparalleled support from UFC fighters who are aligned with his vision. However, this has also made him a lot of enemies, including the Brazilian judge, Alexandre de Moraes, who has been given the moniker ‘Lord Voldermort’ by Paulo Costa.

Elon Musk has found himself in a spot of trouble as he is being investigated for obstruction of justice. These charges were levied on the tech billionaire after he was accused of ignoring a ruling requiring the removal of X accounts that were allegedly disseminating false information.

Alexandre de Moraes claimed that X would face fines of 100,000 reais ($19,770) per day for each account reinstated in defiance of the court order. Such a harsh ruling was prompted by Musk’s criticism of the judge on X after the platform declared that it had received a court order to ban specific accounts. Musk Wrote out against Moraes saying,

“This judge has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached.”

In the follow-up to the ruling, UFC middleweight Paulo Costa made his stance known by publicly siding with Elon Musk. Apart from protesting the court order, he posted a picture of Moraes with a caption that read,

“Hey! Stop make jokes of our supreme leader Lord VOLDEMORT dick head”

In addition to this, Costa posted several memes and tweets supporting Musk. The middleweight even added that he will continue standing beside Musk even if the entire world turns against him.

Paulo Costa aiming for a quick turnaround after UFC 298?

After a two-year hiatus from the sport, Paulo Costa returned to action at UFC 298 against Robert Whittaker. Unfortunately, he lost the fight, but his performance was enough to impress Dana White.

Moreover, the loss left him holding the seventh rank in the UFC’s middleweight division. Hence, considering his position, the likes of Marvin Vettori as well as Brendan Allen, who secured a win yesterday, are a few names the middleweight could potentially face.



Nevertheless, the Brazillian has kept himself busy and is frequently spotted training at the UFC PI. He further stated that he would like to be more active this year following his loss to Robert Whittaker, although only time can tell if he will stay true to his words.