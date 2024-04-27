Paulo Costa Reveals Winning Formula for Merab Dvalishvili Against Sean O’Malley

Before the bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley can fix a bout with boxing superstar Ryan Garcia, there are a couple of fights he is inclined to seek. One of these fights is against the Georgian Merab Dvalishvili. While the American has revealed what is stopping him from making the fight against Dvalishvili official, Paulo Costa has now revealed why it might be a tough face-off for the champion.

Speaking on the Jaxxon podcast, the former #1 middleweight contender opened up, essentially saying that “The Machine’s” wrestling can outdo ‘Suga.’ He said,

“His [Dvalishvili] wrestling is a big deal but I like too much the way that Sean (O’Malley) fights I know his coach team, done a great job. His timing is perfect, his distance is good. I think if Merab grab him bro this is over.”

In fact with relentless cardio and possibly the best wrestling in the division, Dvalishvili certainly is a tough fight for the champion. Although O’Malley has the advantage in the striking department with him having the perfect reach, reflex, and distance management, Dvalishvili’s wrestling and relentless pressure can pose a serious threat in the long run.

After all, the Georgian did outshine Petr Yan and Henry Cejudo in a wrestling masterclass, tiring his opponents with never-ending takedowns, and even at times outstriking them. Amidst this, the Montana-born fighter has made his plans clear that he will take on Ryan Garcia after KOing Dvalishvili to which the 33-year-old shot back with a perfect response.

Merab Dvalishvili gives Sean O’Malley a fitting reply after his “KO” claim

It is kind of personal for the Georgian who is looking to avenge his friend and training partner Aljamain Sterling’s loss against O’Malley. In fact, it would not be an exaggeration to say that a title fight was never in Dvalishvili’s mind with his buddy as the champion. He has made it clear that he wouldn’t fight Sterling but with O’Malley taking the belt from the grappler, it’s time for the Georgian to seek revenge.

Before his potential boxing bout with Garcia, O’Malley confirmed that he would take on Merab Dvalishvili but on his terms and not outside the country. However, with the champion, tweeting, that he would in fact “KO” the wrestler, “The Machine” had to key in with a reply, saying,

“The KO will be coming from me so I guess I will be boxing Ryan next ??!! ”



With Costa now dropping his thoughts on the fight, only time can tell if Dvalishvili’s wrestling will be too much for the champion or if O’Malley will find the Georgian’s chin just like he did when he fought his friend to claim the belt.