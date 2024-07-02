Deji Fails Million-Pound Bet with KSI as Six-Pack Goal Still Out of Reach

KSI Logan Paul s PRIME Pop-Up in Piccadilly Circus, London, UK, on 10th November 2023 KSI launches the KSI Logan Paul s PRIME Pop-Up in Piccadilly Circus, London, UK, on 10th November 2023, Credit:James Shaw Avalon UNITED KINGDOM, LONDON, London Copyright: xJamesxShawx xAvalonx 0821116025

Unbeknownst to many, YouTuber turned boxer KSI has a younger brother. Deji Olatunji also known as ‘ComedyShortsGamer’ is a YouTuber with 12.2 million subscribers, to whom KSI had offered a chance to win $1 million if he could achieve six-pack abs in a year. However, despite fans voting for Deji, KSI refused to give his brother the seven-figure payday he was promised.

The origins of the bet date back to November 2023. During a podcast with the other members of the Sidemen, KSI mocked Deji about his fitness levels.

While some of the Sidemen members were doubtful, Behzinga was confident that Deji would get the abs since there was real money on the line.

Deji lost his bet with KSI to get a 6 pack in a year and won’t be getting the £1 million pic.twitter.com/gazdHkuALa — Dexerto (@Dexerto) July 1, 2024



However, on 1st July, Deji joined a live stream hosted by his brother. At first, with his back against the camera, KSI asked Deji to take off his t-shirt and show him the results.

Once that was done he asked Deji to turn around and show it to the fans attending the live stream.

Deji won the poll by 1% but KSI still decided to not give Deji the $1M pic.twitter.com/21E9VXYDU4 — KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) July 1, 2024



After debating over it for a while, KSI decided to host a poll where fans could vote if Deji had a six pack or not, which he lost as 51% of fans voted in favor of the younger sibling.

However, KSI rejected the results and refused to pay his brother since he did not feel he achieved the task successfully.

While the fun continues, KSI has a bigger reason to get fit in the next couple of weeks where the stakes will be a lot more than $1 million.

KSI to take on two people in one night

This weekend, KSI’s promotion company, Misfits Boxing announced that he would be doing kind of a WWE styled event like in 2022.

The Prime Hydration co-founder would be taking on Anthony Taylor and Slim on the same night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSI (@ksi)



This comes after his first professional loss last year to Tommy Fury, following which the YouTuber had stated that he was done with the sport.

However, it appears as though KSI is getting back into the grove of things and working his way up to a Jake Paul fight eventually.