Despite Jon Jones’ Warning, Khamzat Chimaev Doubles Down on His Bold Claims About Fighting Him and Brock Lesnar

For UFC rising star Khamzat Chimaev, the sky’s the limit. The 29-year-old is currently undefeated in his professional career and established himself as a legitimate contender with his most recent win over Kamaru Usman. Having the confidence of an undefeated fighter, Chimaev recently stated he could beat Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar. Despite warnings from Jon Jones, Chimaev in a recent interview doubled down on why he believes he can beat both the names mentioned.

Last week, Chimaev was in the news for stating that he believes he can beat Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar. ‘Borz’ said this while attending an event where he was asked how he thought he would fare against Alex Pereira and Jon Jones. Following his comments, Jon Jones took to Twitter to issue a warning to the up-and-coming star. Despite the warning, Chimaev’s confidence in himself does not seem to have wavered.

Chimaev shared his thoughts on his love for fighting with ESPN MMA. He went on to state why he thinks he has a good chance against Jon Jones. He said,

“They never ask me like, calling do you want to fight this guy. Because they know I always say yes. When I am healthy, when everything is good, good shape, no surgeries, I am always healthy in the fights. I don’t care.

Chimaev continued,

“People thinking like I am joking fighting Brock Lesnar, fighting Jon Jones. I don’t mind if I lose man. I am the human, I can lose, anything can happen. But fight is a fight, it is a funny thing for me to do in my life. I am happy in the cage.”



The undefeated fighter’s comments come a few days after the conclusion of the middleweight title fight. ‘Borz’ has his eyes on UFC gold in not just one but multiple weight classes in the UFC.

Khamzat Chimaev to become the next two weight world champion in the UFC?

Khamzat Chimaev made his debut in the UFC at welterweight. Since then he has competed both at welterweight as well as middleweight. Chimaev originally planned on fighting permanently at 170-pounds. However, after missing weight a few times, ‘Borz’, together with the UFC, decided to move up to 185-pounds. Since that move, Chimaev has competed once at 185-pounds.

Chimaev is on the larger side even at 185-pounds and can very well move up another weight class as well. ‘Borz’ currently has his eyes set on middleweight gold. However, once he achieved that, it is almost certain that he will move up to challenge for the 205-pound belt as well. If things go to plan for UFC and Chimaev, he will be able to add his name alongside the likes of McGregor, Cejudo and others as a two-weight world champion in the UFC.