WATCH: Joe Rogan Outlines How Elon Musk ‘Destroyed’ Cancel Culture

Joe Rogan has found himself in the middle of controversies several times in his career. Despite so many backlashes, the UFC commentator does not shy away from speaking on sensitive topics on his famous podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

After being a target of the “cancel culture” in the past, Rogan now believes that the cancel culture is not as significant as it used to be before. In one recent episode of his show, Rogan credited this to the South African billionaire Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO bout the famous social media platform last year for a whopping $44 billion.

Joe Rogan believes the Elon Musk takeover of Twitter destroyed the cancel culture

As he does with a lot of things, Joe Rogan has kept an eye out for Elon Musk and his recent takeover of the social media platform, Twitter. He also outlined the major changes Twitter has gone through after the takeover.

Before Musk bought Twitter, the social media platform was a space notorious for its cancel culture. However, since the businessman bought it, he has vouched for free speech.

RIP Cancel Culture, you won’t be missed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 14, 2023

While speaking about the same during a recent episode of his podcast, the UFC commentator suggested that Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has helped the destruction of cancel culture.

He claimed that many users are not scared of losing their account while speaking on sensitive topics, which was the case before. Rogan said, “They’re not worried about losing their account, which they were before, which is, I think, one of the more interesting things about Elon Musk buying Twitter.”

Interestingly, the SpaceX founder also reacted to the video of Rogan. He reposted the clip on his official Twitter account and wrote, “RIP Cancel Culture, you won’t be missed,” in the caption.

Rogan on Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

The UFC commentator recently gave his thoughts on the UFC lightweight championship bout between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski that took place this past weekend.

Going into the fight, the Dagestani was a massive favorite. While he ended up winning the bout, the fight itself was extremely close and Alexander Volkanovski proved to be Makhachev’s toughest opponent to date.

Moreover, a lot of people believed that Alexander Volkanovski did enough to win the fight, including Joe Rogan. The UFC commentator was left surprised after hearing the judge’s decision and suggested that the Australian was robbed as he won three rounds.

Regardless of what happened, the featherweight champion of the UFC earned a lot of respect for his performance at UFC 284. Moreover, as things stand right now, we might see a rematch between the two later this year.

