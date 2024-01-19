“Khamzat Chimaev Stop It”: Jon Jones Respectfully Shatters ‘Borz’s’ Ambition of Defeating Him

There is no doubt that Khamzat Chimaev, in a short time, has secured solid victories in two weight classes in the UFC. Thanks to his skills and training, he is confident in facing anyone and aspires to rise as a champion quickly. He even recently claimed about beating fighters from outside his weight class, including Jon Jones. However, it appears that UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones isn’t pleased with the attitude of “Borz,” given the Chechen fighter recently claimed he can beat “Bones” easily. Now, after the news reached ‘Bones,’ he respectfully humbled him on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Recently on X, Jones wrote, urging Chimaev to refrain from making these claims. He requested him not to let people prompt him with questions, suggesting that they ask random things and that Chimaev is making incorrect comments. Jones stated,

“Khamzat Chimaev, stop it. Don’t let people ask you those questions.”

Certainly, everyone who has faced Jones, from Daniel Cormier to Ciryl Gane, has experienced defeat. His only loss came via disqualification – a controversial decision that many, including Dana White, deemed unjust.

Therefore, Chimaev’s bold prediction that he would easily defeat Jones does not sit well with the legendary fighter. However, ‘Bones’ didn’t just call-out Chimaev today, he also shared some updates about him and UFC.

Jon Jones shares an update on UFC 300

It seems Jones took a break from everything for now, as he is quite active on social media. Not just about Chimaev, ‘Bones’ also took a moment to tweet and engage with his fans. In response to inquiries, a fan asked, “UFC 300 Return?” and Jones replied,

“I was actually called and offered to fight on the event. The guys said they just wanted to give me the option. We both knew I wouldn’t be ready. My relationship with UFC is better now than it’s ever been.”

As per Jones, he got an offer for UFC 300, but due to his ongoing injury, he declined. He is dealing with a serious injury, and now he expects an 8-9 month recovery. Talking about his return, if all goes well, Jones plans to return in the second half of the year against former heavyweight champion Stipe Miočić.