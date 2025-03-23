‘Devil, False Prophet’ and Now ‘Rat Bast*ard’- Elon Musk Faces Relentless Verbal Attacks From UFC’s Resident Flat Earther

When it comes to wild takes and off-the-wall personalities, the UFC has never exactly been short on supply. But even in a sea of eccentric characters, one name consistently manages to stand out: Bryce Mitchell.

Known just as much for his in-cage grappling as his out-there beliefs—like his firm stance on the Earth being flat—Mitchell has built a reputation for saying, well, whatever’s on his mind. And this time, his latest target isn’t a fellow fighter, it’s tech billionaire Elon Musk.

The UFC featherweight—who once famously injured himself with a power drill (yes, that story)—has now doubled down on his belief that Musk isn’t just a tech mogul, but something way darker. In a chat with Jake Shields, Mitchell called Musk the “false prophet” mentioned in the Book of Revelation, claiming he’ll be the one to usher in the mark of the beast with things like palm-pay tech and brain chips.

According to Mitchell, SpaceX is fake, Musk is “of the devil,” and the billionaire is leading people astray—just not him, of course, because he’s got “discernment.”

Oh, and apparently Musk canceled Mitchell’s podcast on X, which really set him off. It should be noted that Michtell’s podcast was canceled because he called Adolf Hitler a sort-off nice guy – a statement that had Dana White pulling out World War II data and calling him stupid.

Regardless, earlier today when Musk tweeted about supposed attacks on his flagship motor company, Tesla, the UFC featherweight jumped in out of nowhere and took a random shot at the billionaire.

“Rat bastard.”, he replied to Musk’s tweet without providing any further information.

rat bastard — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) March 23, 2025



Needless to say, Mitchell absolutely does not like Musk and feels he is evil in society. However, it shouldn’t really come as a surprise.

Earlier, last year, he had claimed that Musk wasn’t as good a human being as some people had made him out to be.

Mitchell’s long-standing problem with Elon

“I think that time will prove me correct. Time will always reveal someone’s true character. If you put that man in a position of power, his true character will be revealed“, Mitchell had forewarned.

“Let’s just put it this way. He has all the money in this country. He’s the wealthiest man in this country and he wastes it on f**king rockets, man. Think about it, dude. He could actually help people with that money but he doesn’t give a shit about you“, he had asserted.

Taking things further, the UFC featherweight had claimed that Musk wanted to waste his money on rockets and “cars that s*ck“.

“It would be a penny to him and you would never have to work again“, he had surmised.

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell is not a fan of Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/s4cFZacha0 — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) December 15, 2024



Now, while it does sound ridiculously close to a coherent criticism of late-stage capitalism, it is also highly probable his argument stems from not believing in space.

What Mitchell does believe in, is, however, far more sinister in nature

Seek therapy, advises Sean Strickland

Mitchell might want to start getting some better sleep—or at least lay off the late-night doomscrolling. The UFC featherweight, who returns at UFC 314 in April recently claimed that his opponent, Jean Silva, has been doing the devil’s work to torment him in his dreams.

According to Mitchell, ever since the pre-fight press conference, he’s been plagued by “legions of demons” in his sleep. He says they try to provoke him with anger and lust—his self-admitted weaknesses—and even send “beautiful women” to tempt him into cheating on his wife. He believes Silva is possessed, saying the fighter barked and cursed at him when he mentioned Jesus.

The statement was so ridiculous that even former middleweight champion, Strickland chimed in, telling Mitchell to seek therapy.

“I love Bryce…. don’t hold this against me but therapy would do him wonders“, Strickland tweeted.

At this point, it doesn’t seem likely that Mitchell is going to pay heed to that advice.