After Beating Sneako, UFC Star Sean Strickland Threatens ‘To Kill’ to Bryce Hall as He Agrees Sparring Challenge

Sean Strickland’s sparring saga with Sneako is the gift that keeps on giving. Added to the mix is TikTok star Bryce Hall, who wants a piece of the action. The TikTok star got into boxing back in 2021 and has just one boxing fight under his belt. Following the sparring session between Sneako and Strickland, he met up with the streamer and challenged the UFC fighter to a spar. The former UFC Middleweight Champion has officially accepted the challenge on X.

Sean Strickland faced a lot of flak for his sparring session with Sneako. The UFC fighter gave the streamer a bloody nose and fans cried foul.

Strickland posted a screenshot of his messages with Bryce Hall on X and captioned it, saying:

“You all wanna see a dead body??? God this is the only thing I’ve ever wanted…. Please please I never ask you for anything….. please!!!”

Sean Strickland seems very keen to fight Bryce Hall. The TikTok star had claimed a spar between himself and Strickland would be much closer.

Strickland messaged Bryce Hall on Instagram and accepted his challenge, allowing him to bring a camera to take a video of the session. So what did Hall say to Strickland?

Bryce Hall calls Sean Strickland ‘scummy’ for going too hard on Sneako in sparring

Rumble streamer Sneako is another influencer that got into boxing recently. He has been live streaming his sparring sessions on Rumble.

In one of his recent spars, he took on Sean Strickland and the UFC fighter did not hold back. Following the session, Bryce Hall met Sneako at the Power Slap 6 event and had this to say:

“I know this is crazy to say, but if me and him box, it’ll be different. I can actually put a s*it ton of money on it I don’t care….It was f*cking scummy man.”

Bryce Hall seemed very confident in his abilities and claimed he wanted to fight Strickland just to ‘show’ him.

Strickland has now obliged and only time will tell if the pair will meet up. Fans in the comments section were begging the UFC fighter to teach Hall a lesson.